Will Grier | Quarterback

Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

The NCAA cleared West Virginia redshirt junior QB Will Grier for immediate eligibility in 2017.
Though expected, this news is a big win for the Mountaineers, who open the 2017 season versus Virginia Tech in Landover, Maryland. Grier's case was unique. While at Florida, he was suspended for one year in October 2015 after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Grier transferred to WVU in December 2015. Initially, it appeared as though Grier's suspension would pick up again after he fulfilled the NCAA's transfer-year requirements, forcing him to miss the first six games of the 2017 season. WVU's appeal asked the NCAA to run off the remainder of the suspension during the transfer year, which would grant Grier eligibility at the start of the 2017 season. Grier, who threw for 1,202 yards (65.6% completions) with a 10/3 TD/INT ratio across six games played at Florida in 2015, has two years of eligibility remaining. Jun 20 - 1:46 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
