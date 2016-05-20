Will Grier | Quarterback Team: West Virginia Mountaineers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

The NCAA cleared West Virginia redshirt junior QB Will Grier for immediate eligibility in 2017. Though expected, this news is a big win for the Mountaineers, who open the 2017 season versus Virginia Tech in Landover, Maryland. Grier's case was unique. While at Florida, he was suspended for one year in October 2015 after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Grier transferred to WVU in December 2015. Initially, it appeared as though Grier's suspension would pick up again after he fulfilled the NCAA's transfer-year requirements, forcing him to miss the first six games of the 2017 season. WVU's appeal asked the NCAA to run off the remainder of the suspension during the transfer year, which would grant Grier eligibility at the start of the 2017 season. Grier, who threw for 1,202 yards (65.6% completions) with a 10/3 TD/INT ratio across six games played at Florida in 2015, has two years of eligibility remaining. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

West Virginia HC Dana Holgorsen called redshirt junior QB Will Grier "as good as advertised." "I like the kid's demeanor. He has complete control of the huddle...He has a really good idea of what we want to do offensively. His accuracy is outstanding," Holgorsen said. 6-foot-2, 200-pound Florida transfer Grier played well in the team's spring game, completing 12-of-18 passes for 202 yards. Prior to being suspended for a positive PED test at Florida during the 2015 season, Grier had thrown for 1,202 yards (65.6% completions) with a 10/3 TD/INT ratio across six games played. The NCAA still needs to approve him as being eligible to play in Week 1 of the coming campaign, but there has been no rumbling as of yet that this approval will not be forthcoming. Source: Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia HC Dana Holgorsen believes redshirt sophomore QB Will Grier (suspension) will be eligible to play the opener of the 2017 season. "Will Grier enrolled for classes here at WVU on May 16. With the timing of his transfer, and the requirements that he has to finish from the NCAA, I cannot officially confirm his eligibility until the summer of 2017," Holgorsen said in a release. "However, I fully anticipate him being eligible for the opening game of the 2017 season." Holgorsen isn't alone in his optimism. The Charleston Gazette-Mail's Mike Casazza reported on Friday that Grier would indeed be deemed eligible for the beginning of the 2017 season. Grier's year-long PED suspension ends on October 15. But because he transferred to West Virginia in the spring, there had been a question as to whether the NCAA would wait until October 15 to begin his one-year transfer penalty. Grier will have two seasons of eligibility left beginning in 2017. Source: CBS Sports