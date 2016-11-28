Marlon Humphrey | Cornerback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 196

Alabama redshirt sophomore CB Marlon Humphrey declared for the NFL Draft. The son of former Tide star RB Bobby Humphrey, Marlon Humphrey started every game in his two-year Alabama career. He was outstanding from the start, earning a Freshman All-American nod in 2015. The speedy Humphrey (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) was a member of the Alabama track team as a freshman who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in high school. An AFC personnel director told NFL Media in November that he ranked Humphrey as the top cornerback prospect in college football. CBS lists Humphrey as the No. 20 overall prospect in the class. Source: NFL.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban is "hopeful" that redshirt sophomore CB Marlon Humphrey (leg) will play Saturday vs. Florida. Humphrey left Saturday's Iron Bowl with what CBS described as a right leg injury. Apparently, it's not serious. "We think he'll be fine," Saban said. "We just didn't put him back in the game." Saban gave Humphrey the day off Monday and said he hopes his star corner will return to practice later this week. Humphrey ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in high school. Source: AL.com

Alabama redshirt CB Marlon Humphrey "is in the mix for playing time in the secondary this fall after a good spring," noted NFL Media. Humphrey hasn't yet stepped foot on the gridiron, but he's already a collegiate track star, having been a part of the 4x400 relay team that set a school record this year. Humphrey was the No. 15 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 in 2014. The 6-foot, 179-pounder ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in high school. Source: NFL.com