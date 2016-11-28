Player Page

Marlon Humphrey | Cornerback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196

Alabama redshirt sophomore CB Marlon Humphrey declared for the NFL Draft.
The son of former Tide star RB Bobby Humphrey, Marlon Humphrey started every game in his two-year Alabama career. He was outstanding from the start, earning a Freshman All-American nod in 2015. The speedy Humphrey (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) was a member of the Alabama track team as a freshman who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in high school. An AFC personnel director told NFL Media in November that he ranked Humphrey as the top cornerback prospect in college football. CBS lists Humphrey as the No. 20 overall prospect in the class. Jan 13 - 1:55 PM
Source: NFL.com
