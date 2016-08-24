Malachi Dupre | Wide Receiver Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 187

Latest News Recent News

LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Because he played in an offense with the openness of a ghost town diner, Dupre's statistical output at LSU has never truly jumped off the page. This past season, the 6-foot-4, 187-pounder registered a 41-593-3 receiving line. Don't be fooled by those numbers, though. He has oodles of physical talent which simply went to waste with the Tigers. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline grades him as a potential second-round pick, while Walter Football's Charlie Campbell views him as the No. 7 draft-eligible wideout in the 2017 class. Over the summer, ESPN's Todd McShay referred to Dupre as "fearless working the middle of the field." Source: Malachi Dupre on Twitter

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo ranks LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre as the No. 4 draft-eligible receiver. "A smooth runner with the speed to challenge the defense down the field, Dupre can track the ball extremely well, making him a downfield threat," Palazzolo wrote. "Dupre does a nice job running the vertical route tree." Dupre caught 43 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns last season in LSU's conservative offense. "The volume hasn’t been there for Dupre, or his teammate Travin Dural for that matter," Palazzolo wrote. "We’d like to see him targeting more often, particularly in the middle of the field where he doesn’t consistently catch the ball in traffic." Source: Pro Football Focus

ESPN's Todd McShay wrote that LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre "fearless working the middle of the field and shows excellent focus in traffic." McShay wants to see further refinement of Dupre's route-running, but notes that he "has the size (6-4), athleticism and ball skills to be a big-play threat in the NFL." The long-time ESPN draft mouthpiece believes that the 6-foot-4, 187-pounder is "at his best in one-on-one situations downfield or red zone battles." Playing in LSU's conservative offensive scheme last season, Dupre caught 43 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns. It would be nice to see what he could do in a more wide-open attack, but we will have to wait until he hits the NFL to see that potential blossoming. Source: ESPN Insider