Malachi Dupre | Wide Receiver

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 187

LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Because he played in an offense with the openness of a ghost town diner, Dupre's statistical output at LSU has never truly jumped off the page. This past season, the 6-foot-4, 187-pounder registered a 41-593-3 receiving line. Don't be fooled by those numbers, though. He has oodles of physical talent which simply went to waste with the Tigers. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline grades him as a potential second-round pick, while Walter Football's Charlie Campbell views him as the No. 7 draft-eligible wideout in the 2017 class. Over the summer, ESPN's Todd McShay referred to Dupre as "fearless working the middle of the field." Jan 13 - 6:45 PM
