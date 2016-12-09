Adoree' Jackson | Cornerback Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (21) / 9/18/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 185

USC junior CB Adoree' Jackson declared for the NFL Draft. The winner of the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best cornerback, Jackson moonlighted as a receiver and kick returner at USC. Jackson is a twitched-up athlete who reached the qualifiers for the Rio Summer Games in the long jump event. An anonymous scout told NFL.com in November that Jackson looked like a second-rounder. Walter Football (36th) and SB Nation (53rd) have rankings that mirror that opinion, and many industry mock exercises have omitted Jackson from Rd. 1. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has concerns about Jackson's size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and compares him to the Bengals' Adam Jones. Jackson's athleticism isn't in question, but he'll need to work on his technique. Despite that Thorpe award, Jackson was inconsistent in coverage for a top prospect in 2016. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

USC HC Clay Helton has presented NFL draft evaluations to both CB Adoree' Jackson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Helton did not disclose what those evaluations said, but both Jackson and Smith-Schuster are considered low-Rd. 1 to high-Rd. 2 prospects at the moment. USC's coach also didn't have a timeline for when his prized players would make their decisions. While both are expected to declare, USC has reportedly been putting a full-court press on each to return. Stay tuned. Source: ESPN

USC junior CB/WR Adoree' Jackson was forced out of the Rose Bowl late in the third quarter due to a right ankle injury. Sighs of relief on this one. Jackson initially looked to suffer a knee injury on a kick return late in the third quarter, with his leg catching awkwardly underneath him as he was tackled. The electric athlete was tended to on the field and put little weight on his right leg as he was helped to the sideline. While the injury looked to be a potentially serious one at first, ESPN's Sam Ponder has subsequently reported that this is an ankle sprain rather than a knee injury. Jackson was later spotted on camera attempting to get his shoe back on. Sighs of relief. Source: ESPN College Football on Twitter