Adoree' Jackson | Cornerback

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/18/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Recent News

USC junior CB Adoree' Jackson declared for the NFL Draft.
The winner of the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best cornerback, Jackson moonlighted as a receiver and kick returner at USC. Jackson is a twitched-up athlete who reached the qualifiers for the Rio Summer Games in the long jump event. An anonymous scout told NFL.com in November that Jackson looked like a second-rounder. Walter Football (36th) and SB Nation (53rd) have rankings that mirror that opinion, and many industry mock exercises have omitted Jackson from Rd. 1. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has concerns about Jackson's size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and compares him to the Bengals' Adam Jones. Jackson's athleticism isn't in question, but he'll need to work on his technique. Despite that Thorpe award, Jackson was inconsistent in coverage for a top prospect in 2016. Jan 16 - 3:08 PM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
