Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 228

Alabama's offense, as a whole, looked out of sorts at times, with multiple penalties and few sustained drives. Scarbrough, though, rose above that unevenness for the best game of his young career. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound redshirt sophomore scored on a bulldozing 18-yard run with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter to tie up the Huskies after they drove for an early touchdown. Alabama would steadily build off Bo's touchdown to take a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Then came one of the most memorable plays of the 2016 season. Scarbrough took a carry to the left, fought through would-be backfield tackers, made one quick jump cut and then exploded up field, blowing through several more tackle attempts before cutting back toward the middle. All of that handiwork resulted in a 68-yard touchdown run. Alabama will await the winner of Ohio State-Clemson in Saturday's second semifinal as they try for back-to-back titles. Dec 31 - 6:35 PM
