Bo Scarbrough | Running Back Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 228

Latest News Recent News

Alabama redshirt sophomore RB Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Saturday's 24-7 win over Washington in the Peach Bowl. Alabama's offense, as a whole, looked out of sorts at times, with multiple penalties and few sustained drives. Scarbrough, though, rose above that unevenness for the best game of his young career. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound redshirt sophomore scored on a bulldozing 18-yard run with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter to tie up the Huskies after they drove for an early touchdown. Alabama would steadily build off Bo's touchdown to take a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Then came one of the most memorable plays of the 2016 season. Scarbrough took a carry to the left, fought through would-be backfield tackers, made one quick jump cut and then exploded up field, blowing through several more tackle attempts before cutting back toward the middle. All of that handiwork resulted in a 68-yard touchdown run. Alabama will await the winner of Ohio State-Clemson in Saturday's second semifinal as they try for back-to-back titles.

Alabama redshirt sophomore RB Bo Scarbrough rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Saturday's 54-16 dismantling of Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama's offense failed to fire on all cylinders, but they did receive contributions from multiple parties. Scarbrough led the Tide with his 91 yards rushing, while Damien Harris was nipping right at his heels with 86 yards of his own. Joshua Jacobs and Derrick Gore also came through with rushing touchdowns. For his part, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound Scarbrough would hit the end zone for both of his scores in the second half. The former five-star recruit hasn't ripped up the universe like some were forecasting during the offseason, but he does have seven touchdowns on the year and has served as a productive cog for the newly-minted SEC champs. To the Playoff, now.

Alabama redshirt sophomore RB Bo Scarbrough (knee) rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries in Saturday's 30-12 win over Auburn. Scarbrough didn't play against Chattanooga last weekend due to a minor knee injury. He looked just fine on Saturday. Not that the 6-foot-2, 228-pounder was shredding Auburn by any stretch of the imagination. Just a nice, steady output. He averaged 5.29 YPC with a long run of 20 in the win. Auburn would have killed for that kind of modest, respectable output. They rushed for just 66 yards as a team. For his part, Scarbrough still has only a singular 100-yard performance to his name this season.