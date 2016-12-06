Malik McDowell | Defensive End Team: Michigan State Spartans Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 290

One NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein that he believes Michigan State DL Malik McDowell has a chance of becoming a dominant NFL player. "I mean dominant," the NFC North scout said. "He's just a little lazy and I worry about whether he is going to be a self-starter." Expect McDowell to receive physical comparisons to Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, two defensive linemen recently selected in the first round. McDowell miss the final few games of the season with an undisclosed injury. Many will view McDowell's 2016 season as a disappointment compared to previous years, but perhaps that goes back to the "lazy" label. Source: NFL.com

An AFC scout who spoke with NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks called Michigan State DL Malik McDowell "the most frustrating prospect to evaluate." "He can look like a Pro Bowler on one play and an undrafted prospect on the next. I don't really know what to do with him because he's talented, but he doesn't play to his potential at all times," the scout said. Brooks sees the same things in his evaluations, writing that the 6-foot-7, 276-pound defensive lineman has shown "shoddy technique and poor hand skills." Despite these concerns, McDowell has enough athletic upside that he figures to garner conversation as a possible second-round prospect as the draft process proper gets underway. Source: NFL.com

Michigan State junior DL Malik McDowell announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. McDowell is a highly regarded prospect, standing at 6-foot-7 and 290-pounds. The defensive lineman previously said he would only depart for the NFL if he was going to be selected with a top three pick, but there is no way of knowing that this far in advance. McDowell missed a number of games with an undisclosed injury, although some speculation pointed to an ankle issue. He registered 24.5 tackles for loss in three seasons, including 13 sacks. Source: Malik McDowell on Twitter