NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McDowell 'has a chance to be dominant' in NFL
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Carroll battling to be ready for the Baggies
Huge blow for Saints as Boufal is injured
Defensive problems begin to mount for AFCB
Mkhitaryan leads MUN to 3-0 win at Leicester
Foxes reeling after Manchester United defeat
Siggy nearly heroic again but Swans lose, 2-1
Jesus with a miraculous match winner for MCI
Son wins key penalty as Spurs win 1-0
De Roon misses golden opportunity late
Black Cats victory comes at a cost
Tigers tame toothless Liverpool attack
2-0 defeat ends Liverpool's title challenge
Malik McDowell | Defensive End
Team:
Michigan State Spartans
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 290
Latest News
Recent News
One NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein that he believes Michigan State DL Malik McDowell has a chance of becoming a dominant NFL player.
"I mean dominant," the NFC North scout said. "He's just a little lazy and I worry about whether he is going to be a self-starter." Expect McDowell to receive physical comparisons to Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, two defensive linemen recently selected in the first round. McDowell miss the final few games of the season with an undisclosed injury. Many will view McDowell's 2016 season as a disappointment compared to previous years, but perhaps that goes back to the "lazy" label.
Feb 6 - 9:26 AM
Source:
NFL.com
An AFC scout who spoke with NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks called Michigan State DL Malik McDowell "the most frustrating prospect to evaluate."
"He can look like a Pro Bowler on one play and an undrafted prospect on the next. I don't really know what to do with him because he's talented, but he doesn't play to his potential at all times," the scout said. Brooks sees the same things in his evaluations, writing that the 6-foot-7, 276-pound defensive lineman has shown "shoddy technique and poor hand skills." Despite these concerns, McDowell has enough athletic upside that he figures to garner conversation as a possible second-round prospect as the draft process proper gets underway.
Jan 13 - 8:01 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Michigan State junior DL Malik McDowell announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
McDowell is a highly regarded prospect, standing at 6-foot-7 and 290-pounds. The defensive lineman previously said he would only depart for the NFL if he was going to be selected with a top three pick, but there is no way of knowing that this far in advance. McDowell missed a number of games with an undisclosed injury, although some speculation pointed to an ankle issue. He registered 24.5 tackles for loss in three seasons, including 13 sacks.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:20:00 AM
Source:
Malik McDowell on Twitter
Michigan State junior DL Malik McDowell (undisclosed) is not listed on the depth chart for Saturday's game against Penn State.
McDowell has sat out each of MSU's last two games due to an undisclosed injury, speculated to be an ankle tweak of some variety. While he is not listed on this week's depth chart, his official playing status for Saturday remains undefined and there is still a chance the 6-foot-7, 190-pounder will be able to suit up against the Nittany Lions. In nine games this season, McDowell has registered 34 tackles (7.0 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 04:20:00 PM
Source:
Land of 10
McDowell 'has a chance to be dominant' in NFL
Feb 6 - 9:26 AM
Consistency issues make McDowell a hard gauge
Jan 13 - 8:01 PM
Michigan St DL McDowell declares for the NFL
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:20:00 AM
Sparty DL McDowell (undisclosed) not on chart
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 04:20:00 PM
More Malik McDowell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(962)
2
M. Trubisky
UNC
(850)
3
J. Mixon
OK
(737)
4
C. Davis
WMI
(663)
5
A. Briles
BAY
(637)
6
M. Hooker
OSU
(626)
7
L. Galloway
LOU
(589)
8
S. Guidry
LSU
(583)
9
L. Fournette
LSU
(525)
10
M. Wilson
FSU
(516)
Michigan State Spartans Tickets
Headlines
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 5
With the draft order (nearly) set, Josh Norris takes a stab at the top 32 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 5
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
»
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
McDowell 'has a chance to be dominant' in NFL
»
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
»
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
»
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
»
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
»
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
»
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
»
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
»
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
»
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
»
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
»
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
