Malik McDowell | Defensive End

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 290

One NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein that he believes Michigan State DL Malik McDowell has a chance of becoming a dominant NFL player.
"I mean dominant," the NFC North scout said. "He's just a little lazy and I worry about whether he is going to be a self-starter." Expect McDowell to receive physical comparisons to Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, two defensive linemen recently selected in the first round. McDowell miss the final few games of the season with an undisclosed injury. Many will view McDowell's 2016 season as a disappointment compared to previous years, but perhaps that goes back to the "lazy" label. Feb 6 - 9:26 AM
Source: NFL.com
