NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
Jake Butt | Tight End
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 237
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan senior TE Jake Butt suffered an ACL or MCL injury in Friday's bowl game, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
It is horrible timing for Butt, who is widely viewed as one of the best prospects at his position in a loaded tight end class. For many collegiate tight ends, projection is needed to guess their inline skills. That is not the case with Butt, as he showed blocking and contested catch receiving ability over the last two years. This likely eliminates Butt from the pre-draft process.
Dec 31 - 11:54 AM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Michigan senior TE Jake Butt suffered a leg injury in the first half of the Orange Bowl and will not return.
Butt's leg buckled awkwardly after he recorded a second-quarter catch. He stayed down and was surrounded by trainers, but was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. The 6-foot-6, 237-pounder jogged into the locker room, but will not return to the game. Butt is one of the top draft-eligible tight ends in the 2017 pool and has drawn comps to Tyler Eifert and Jason Witten.
Dec 30 - 11:06 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Michigan senior TE Jake Butt was named the winner of the John Mackey Award.
The John Mackey is awarded annually to the nation's best tight end. In a statement, Butt said, "One thing [C]oach Harbaugh says, 'A rising tide raises all ships.' So it's great to win this award. I want to thank the guys in this group; this is our award, really it's not a one-man award." The 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior finished his 2016 campaign having caught 43 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He has one more game left in his collegiate career (the Orange Bowl on December 30, against Florida State) and then it will be on to the NFL Draft. An NFC personnel executive comped him to Jason Witten in September.
Dec 10 - 5:02 PM
Source:
The Detroit News
An NFL personnel executive compares Michigan senior TE Jake Butt to Jason Witten.
"Butt does remind me a little of Jason Witten coming out," the executive told NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. At Tennessee, Witten was listed an inch shorter and 15 pounds heavier than the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butt. Butt caught 51 passes for 654 yards last season. "I really like the comparison to Jason Witten," Jeremiah said. "Both guys are physical, instinctive and catch everything." Jeremiah has in the past compared Butt's receiving skills to Bengals TE Tyler Eifert.
Sep 30 - 7:51 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
Dec 31 - 11:54 AM
Jake Butt (leg) knocked out of Orange Bowl
Dec 30 - 11:06 PM
John Mackey Award goes to Jake Butt
Dec 10 - 5:02 PM
Exec comps Michigan TE Butt to Jason Witten
Sep 30 - 7:51 PM
More Jake Butt Player News
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
Washington tries for a monumental upset while Clemson looks to return to form in the CFB Playoff semifinal round on Saturday.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
»
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
»
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
»
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
»
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
»
Northwestern LB Walker to enter NFL Draft
»
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
»
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
»
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
»
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
»
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
»
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
