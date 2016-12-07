Jake Butt | Tight End Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (21) / 7/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 237

Michigan senior TE Jake Butt suffered an ACL or MCL injury in Friday's bowl game, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. It is horrible timing for Butt, who is widely viewed as one of the best prospects at his position in a loaded tight end class. For many collegiate tight ends, projection is needed to guess their inline skills. That is not the case with Butt, as he showed blocking and contested catch receiving ability over the last two years. This likely eliminates Butt from the pre-draft process. Source: Detroit Free Press

Michigan senior TE Jake Butt suffered a leg injury in the first half of the Orange Bowl and will not return. Butt's leg buckled awkwardly after he recorded a second-quarter catch. He stayed down and was surrounded by trainers, but was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. The 6-foot-6, 237-pounder jogged into the locker room, but will not return to the game. Butt is one of the top draft-eligible tight ends in the 2017 pool and has drawn comps to Tyler Eifert and Jason Witten. Source: NFL.com

Michigan senior TE Jake Butt was named the winner of the John Mackey Award. The John Mackey is awarded annually to the nation's best tight end. In a statement, Butt said, "One thing [C]oach Harbaugh says, 'A rising tide raises all ships.' So it's great to win this award. I want to thank the guys in this group; this is our award, really it's not a one-man award." The 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior finished his 2016 campaign having caught 43 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He has one more game left in his collegiate career (the Orange Bowl on December 30, against Florida State) and then it will be on to the NFL Draft. An NFC personnel executive comped him to Jason Witten in September. Source: The Detroit News