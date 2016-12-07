Player Page

Jake Butt | Tight End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 237

Michigan senior TE Jake Butt suffered an ACL or MCL injury in Friday's bowl game, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
It is horrible timing for Butt, who is widely viewed as one of the best prospects at his position in a loaded tight end class. For many collegiate tight ends, projection is needed to guess their inline skills. That is not the case with Butt, as he showed blocking and contested catch receiving ability over the last two years. This likely eliminates Butt from the pre-draft process. Dec 31 - 11:54 AM
Source: Detroit Free Press
