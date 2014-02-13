Tony Gibson | Center

West Virginia has signed DC Tony Gibson to a three-year contract extension worth $2.7 million.

"Our players respond to him, and the scheme fits our program well. Tony has the defense playing with an edge and it shows in the results," said HC Dana Holgorsen. Gibson has been with West Virginia for four seasons and earned a promotion from secondary coach to defensive coordinator during the winter of 2014. This past season, the Mountaineers surrendered just 23.4 points on average, a remarkable feat given the offense-happy stylings of the Big 12.