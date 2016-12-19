Player Page

Jerry Kill | Center

Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers OC Jerry Kill was hospitalized after suffering a seizure on Sunday.
Scarlet Knights HC Chris Ash said the 56-year-old Kill had a "minor medical setback" but was expected to be fine. Even so, this is another scary development for Kill, who has suffered from epilepsy for almost two decades. He was knocked over on the sideline during a late hit against QB Kyle Bolin in the loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday and suffered headaches that night. Doctors don't yet know if the seizure is related. Ash hopes to have Kill on the sideline Saturday for the home game against Morgan State. If everything goes well, Kill will be released from the hospital on Monday or Tuesday. Sep 11 - 3:16 PM
Source: Associated Press
