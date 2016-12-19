Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rutgers OC Kill hospitalized after seizure
Key (shoulder) cleared to return vs Miss. St.
RB Smith (toe) ruled out for rest of season
Baylor turns to QB Zach Smith after 0-2 start
Buckeyes pass defense a sieve through 2 weeks
Urban Meyer: J.T. Barrett's job not in danger
Ohio State tumbles to No. 9 in Coaches Poll
Lamb tosses career-best five touchdowns
Rypien (undisclosed) up in air for Thursday
Penny on the money with 300 total yards
Nick Fitzgerald accounts for five touchdowns
Darnold throws for four scores in route
Jerry Kill | Center

Team:
Team:
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Latest News
Recent News
Rutgers OC Jerry Kill was hospitalized after suffering a seizure on Sunday.
Scarlet Knights HC Chris Ash said the 56-year-old Kill had a "minor medical setback" but was expected to be fine. Even so, this is another scary development for Kill, who has suffered from epilepsy for almost two decades. He was knocked over on the sideline during a late hit against QB Kyle Bolin in the loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday and suffered headaches that night. Doctors don't yet know if the seizure is related. Ash hopes to have Kill on the sideline Saturday for the home game against Morgan State. If everything goes well, Kill will be released from the hospital on Monday or Tuesday.
Sep 11 - 3:16 PM
Source:
Associated Press
Former Minnesota HC Jerry Kill will join Rutgers as the school's next offensive coordinator, according to Ryan Dunleavy.
After being let go by Minnesota following a number of health related issues, Kill joined Kansas State as an associate athletic director less than a year ago. Rutgers is exercising a 180-degree turn here, after hiring a 28-year-old offensive coordinator last offseason to now selecting a 55-year-old for the position.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Source:
NJ.com
Kansas State named former Minnesota HC Jerry Kill associate athletic director.
Kill stepped down as head coach of Minnesota due to health complications relating to seizures on October 28. There had been talk that he might take a position in the administration with the Golden Gophers, but the job they offered did not tie to athletics and Kill ultimately turned that down in late February. Now, onward to Kansas State. "Mentoring has always been very important to me," Kill said of his new job, "and I am thrilled to work in support of Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder and the football program and learn more about the administrative side of college athletics under (AD) John (Currie) and the rest of the first-class staff at K-State."
Tue, May 17, 2016 12:12:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Minnesota and former HC Jerry Kill have parted ways.
Since retiring as football coach for health reasons (epilepsy) on Oct. 28, Kill and interim athletic director Beth Goetz have spoken about a potential administrative role of some sort. Kill then spoke to university President Eric Kaler about the same subject on Monday. The upshot of all of it is the sides have agreed that Kill won't have a permanent position at the university. "I visited with the president, and it was very professional in manner," Kill said. "He would like me to speak on behalf of the university, raise money and teach a class or two. I really appreciate that offer, but I want to be involved with athletics. I’ve been involved with athletics my whole life, and I want to be around the kids more than anything. That wasn’t part of the offer. I understand that, but that was the deal-breaker for me."
Wed, Feb 24, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Rutgers OC Kill hospitalized after seizure
Sep 11 - 3:16 PM
Ex-Minn HC Jerry Kill joins Rutgers as OC
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Kansas State tags Jerry Kill as associate AD
Tue, May 17, 2016 12:12:00 PM
Gophs and former HC Kill go separate ways
Wed, Feb 24, 2016 02:00:00 PM
