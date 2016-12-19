Jerry Kill | Center Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Latest News Recent News

Rutgers OC Jerry Kill was hospitalized after suffering a seizure on Sunday. Scarlet Knights HC Chris Ash said the 56-year-old Kill had a "minor medical setback" but was expected to be fine. Even so, this is another scary development for Kill, who has suffered from epilepsy for almost two decades. He was knocked over on the sideline during a late hit against QB Kyle Bolin in the loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday and suffered headaches that night. Doctors don't yet know if the seizure is related. Ash hopes to have Kill on the sideline Saturday for the home game against Morgan State. If everything goes well, Kill will be released from the hospital on Monday or Tuesday. Source: Associated Press

Former Minnesota HC Jerry Kill will join Rutgers as the school's next offensive coordinator, according to Ryan Dunleavy. After being let go by Minnesota following a number of health related issues, Kill joined Kansas State as an associate athletic director less than a year ago. Rutgers is exercising a 180-degree turn here, after hiring a 28-year-old offensive coordinator last offseason to now selecting a 55-year-old for the position. Source: NJ.com

Kansas State named former Minnesota HC Jerry Kill associate athletic director. Kill stepped down as head coach of Minnesota due to health complications relating to seizures on October 28. There had been talk that he might take a position in the administration with the Golden Gophers, but the job they offered did not tie to athletics and Kill ultimately turned that down in late February. Now, onward to Kansas State. "Mentoring has always been very important to me," Kill said of his new job, "and I am thrilled to work in support of Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder and the football program and learn more about the administrative side of college athletics under (AD) John (Currie) and the rest of the first-class staff at K-State." Source: ESPN.com