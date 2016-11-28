Josh Rosen | Quarterback Team: UCLA Bruins Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210

Latest News Recent News

UCLA junior QB Josh Rosen (shoulder) took part in the Bruins' first practice of the spring on Tuesday. Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early October, one which ultimately required surgery. So far, so good on the recovery front, it would appear. Expect the Bruins to treat their star junior with kid gloves early, as 2017 will be a huge season for both team and player. Rosen entered the collegiate ranks as a five-star recruit and proceeded to throw for 3,669 yards with a 23/11 TD/INT ratio as a freshman, but wobbled to start his sophomore year in 2016 (59.3% completions, 10/5 TD/INT ratio in six games), even before the injury. If he can put everything together in 2017, he has the potential to land as the No. 1 overall pick should he declare for the 2018 draft. Source: Thuc Nhi Nguyen on Twitter

UCLA sophomore QB Josh Rosen will enter the 2017 season with his third offensive coordinator in three years. UCLA parted ways with Kennedy Polamalu after the school's 4-8 season, which featured a limited Rosen due to a shoulder injury. Rosen is widely viewed as a premier quarterback prospect, but a lost 2016 season puts plenty of pressure on the 2017 campaign. Source: College Football Talk

UCLA sophomore QB Josh Rosen expects to fully recover from right shoulder surgery, and head coach Jim Mora reiterated that statement. As you know, Rosen has been sidelined since October 8. He underwent surgery on Monday for a soft tissue injury. A timetable for the offseason, in terms of practice and recovery, is not available at this time. This will certainly pop up as a topic of discussion during the 2017 season, after which Rosen will be draft eligible. Source: Daily Bruin