Josh Rosen | Quarterback

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210

UCLA junior QB Josh Rosen (shoulder) took part in the Bruins' first practice of the spring on Tuesday.
Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early October, one which ultimately required surgery. So far, so good on the recovery front, it would appear. Expect the Bruins to treat their star junior with kid gloves early, as 2017 will be a huge season for both team and player. Rosen entered the collegiate ranks as a five-star recruit and proceeded to throw for 3,669 yards with a 23/11 TD/INT ratio as a freshman, but wobbled to start his sophomore year in 2016 (59.3% completions, 10/5 TD/INT ratio in six games), even before the injury. If he can put everything together in 2017, he has the potential to land as the No. 1 overall pick should he declare for the 2018 draft. Apr 4 - 4:14 PM
Source: Thuc Nhi Nguyen on Twitter
