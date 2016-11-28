Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Josh Rosen | Quarterback
Team:
UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
UCLA junior QB Josh Rosen (shoulder) took part in the Bruins' first practice of the spring on Tuesday.
Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early October, one which ultimately required surgery. So far, so good on the recovery front, it would appear. Expect the Bruins to treat their star junior with kid gloves early, as 2017 will be a huge season for both team and player. Rosen entered the collegiate ranks as a five-star recruit and proceeded to throw for 3,669 yards with a 23/11 TD/INT ratio as a freshman, but wobbled to start his sophomore year in 2016 (59.3% completions, 10/5 TD/INT ratio in six games), even before the injury. If he can put everything together in 2017, he has the potential to land as the No. 1 overall pick should he declare for the 2018 draft.
Apr 4 - 4:14 PM
Source:
Thuc Nhi Nguyen on Twitter
UCLA sophomore QB Josh Rosen will enter the 2017 season with his third offensive coordinator in three years.
UCLA parted ways with Kennedy Polamalu after the school's 4-8 season, which featured a limited Rosen due to a shoulder injury. Rosen is widely viewed as a premier quarterback prospect, but a lost 2016 season puts plenty of pressure on the 2017 campaign.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 09:18:00 AM
Source:
College Football Talk
UCLA sophomore QB Josh Rosen expects to fully recover from right shoulder surgery, and head coach Jim Mora reiterated that statement.
As you know, Rosen has been sidelined since October 8. He underwent surgery on Monday for a soft tissue injury. A timetable for the offseason, in terms of practice and recovery, is not available at this time. This will certainly pop up as a topic of discussion during the 2017 season, after which Rosen will be draft eligible.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 08:03:00 AM
Source:
Daily Bruin
A UCLA spokesman confirmed that sophomore QB Josh Rosen (shoulder) will miss the remainder of the 2016 season.
On Tuesday, HC Jim Mora would not rule Rosen out for the year, but any potential return was always going to be long shot. A return in 2016 is no longer in the cards. Rosen is not scheduled to undergo surgery. Most encouragingly, UCLA's spokesman indicated that the star-crossed sophomore does not have nerve damage in his shoulder. While there is no timetable for Rosen's return, a more clear picture of his health should begin to emerge in the offseason. As for the remainder of the current campaign, Mike Fafaul will finish out as quarterback starter for UCLA's final three games.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:15:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rosen (shoulder) a Tues. practice participant
Apr 4 - 4:14 PM
Josh Rosen to have 3rd OC in three years
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 09:18:00 AM
Josh Rosen expects full recovery (shoulder)
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 08:03:00 AM
Josh Rosen (shoulder) officially done for '16
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:15:00 PM
More Josh Rosen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1343)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(900)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(894)
4
D. Watson
CLE
(891)
5
D. Barnett
TEN
(759)
6
M. Trubisky
UNC
(665)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(651)
8
C. Tankersley
CLE
(591)
9
O. Howard
AL
(547)
10
M. McDowell
MSU
(533)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Chargers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
»
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
»
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Rosen (shoulder) a Tues. practice participant
»
CB Lattimore visits Titans, owners of #5 pick
»
Panthers work out Canes TE David Njoku
»
Cowboys host 18 for visits; 17 play defense
»
Scout: Dalvin Cook grades higher than Gurley
»
Ravens hosting EDGE Derek Rivers on visit
»
Rapsheet: Browns hosting WR Corey Davis
»
Marshon Lattimore visited the Bears
»
Reuben Foster visited the Cardinals on Monday
»
Steelers bring in TT QB Mahomes for a visit
»
HC Kelly: Kizer should have stayed in school
»
EDGE McKinley to visit all 4 AFC North teams
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
