Player Page

Malik Zaire | Quarterback

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 222

Latest News

Recent News

Notre Dame graduate QB Malik Zaire will not make his transfer choice until April.
This, according to Zaire's father. The quarterback will continue to train in the offseason, but he will not be an early-enrollee at his eventual new program. This means that he will not participate in spring practice at said eventual new program. Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida have been floated as potential future homes for Zaire. Once the 6-foot, 222-pounder settles on a fresh program, he will likely enroll for summer work. Dec 28 - 8:03 PM
Source: Scout.com
More Malik Zaire Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 