Malik Zaire | Quarterback Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 222

Latest News Recent News

Notre Dame graduate QB Malik Zaire will not make his transfer choice until April. This, according to Zaire's father. The quarterback will continue to train in the offseason, but he will not be an early-enrollee at his eventual new program. This means that he will not participate in spring practice at said eventual new program. Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida have been floated as potential future homes for Zaire. Once the 6-foot, 222-pounder settles on a fresh program, he will likely enroll for summer work. Source: Scout.com

Notre Dame graduate QB Malik Zaire delayed his transfer decision announcement. We believe this is in relation to UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky's upcoming announcement. Zaire is reportedly deciding between UNC and Wisconsin, and one of those teams has a quarterback. If connecting the dots is appropriate here, Zaire might have already chosen Wisconsin if that was his top choice, as the path to the starting job is clear there. Is UNC his preferred destination? Source: Evan Flood on Twitter

With former Notre Dame graduate QB Malik Zaire down to Wisconsin and UNC, 247 Sports' Tom Loy reports the Badgers are likely in the lead to land the transfer passer. "I’ve been digging into this and from what I can gather, people connected with Wisconsin’s program are much more confident than North Carolina at this point," Loy writes. The initial thought was Zaire would land at UNC, but that seems to have changed. However, a decision might not be made quickly, as both programs are still recruiting the quarterback. Expect Zaire to start for whatever school he calls home next. Source: 247 Sports