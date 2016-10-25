Eddie Jackson | Cornerback Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 188

Alabama S Eddie Jackson had minor surgery to remove a screw from his leg, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson will be 100 percent for offseason activities. The screw was causing discomfort and was a result of Jackson's broken leg last year. Jackson likely will be selected on day three. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

An NFC South scout panned Alabama S Eddie Jackson. "He had like 10 first-rounders in front of him and lockdown corners who almost never needed help," he said. "He got to sit back and cherry-pick overthrows. That's great work if you can get it." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein isn't much higher on the cornerback-turned-safety. "Jackson's background in man coverage and his ability to return punts should create some additional value for him, but he'll be pressed into much more difficult situations in the league," Zierlein wrote. "Jackson is an average NFL backup with immediate punt return possibilities." Jackson is recovering from a broken leg. Source: NFL.com

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah made the case that Alabama S Eddie Jackson is still worthy of a Day 2 selection and wrote that he's "a little shocked" that Jackson is being overlooked. Jackson has fallen off the radar due to a fractured leg that ended his season in October. But as Jeremiah points out, this is the same prospect who picked off six passes to help the Tide win the 2015 national championship and this is the same prospect who was one of the nation's best safeties in 2016 before he was felled by injury. "He should be 100 percent healthy in the very near future and his combination of instincts, range and ball skills is outstanding," Jeremiah wrote. "He has played cornerback in the past and he has the ability to play in the slot if needed. He's also a very accomplished punt returner. He isn't an overly physical force defender, but he is an effective tackler." Source: NFL.com