Eddie Jackson | Cornerback

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 188

Alabama S Eddie Jackson had minor surgery to remove a screw from his leg, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jackson will be 100 percent for offseason activities. The screw was causing discomfort and was a result of Jackson's broken leg last year. Jackson likely will be selected on day three. Apr 26 - 11:09 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
