Eddie Jackson | Cornerback
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 188
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama S Eddie Jackson had minor surgery to remove a screw from his leg, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jackson will be 100 percent for offseason activities. The screw was causing discomfort and was a result of Jackson's broken leg last year. Jackson likely will be selected on day three.
Apr 26 - 11:09 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
An NFC South scout panned Alabama S Eddie Jackson.
"He had like 10 first-rounders in front of him and lockdown corners who almost never needed help," he said. "He got to sit back and cherry-pick overthrows. That's great work if you can get it." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein isn't much higher on the cornerback-turned-safety. "Jackson's background in man coverage and his ability to return punts should create some additional value for him, but he'll be pressed into much more difficult situations in the league," Zierlein wrote. "Jackson is an average NFL backup with immediate punt return possibilities." Jackson is recovering from a broken leg.
Apr 10 - 4:20 PM
Source:
NFL.com
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah made the case that Alabama S Eddie Jackson is still worthy of a Day 2 selection and wrote that he's "a little shocked" that Jackson is being overlooked.
Jackson has fallen off the radar due to a fractured leg that ended his season in October. But as Jeremiah points out, this is the same prospect who picked off six passes to help the Tide win the 2015 national championship and this is the same prospect who was one of the nation's best safeties in 2016 before he was felled by injury. "He should be 100 percent healthy in the very near future and his combination of instincts, range and ball skills is outstanding," Jeremiah wrote. "He has played cornerback in the past and he has the ability to play in the slot if needed. He's also a very accomplished punt returner. He isn't an overly physical force defender, but he is an effective tackler."
Apr 3 - 2:07 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that senior S Eddie Jackson shouldn't have any long-term health concerns after fracturing his leg on Saturday.
Jackson was knocked out with a fractured leg on a punt return in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Texas A&M. While the 6-foot, 188-pound safety will miss the remainder of the 2016 season, Saban noted on Monday that he should be able to make a full recovery. Said Saban, "This is not going to be something that is going to affect his career in any kind of way, shape or form. He’s obviously going to be out for the season, but if there is anything that will heal and you won’t have problems with, it’s the broken bone." This is good to hear, of course, but whether Jackson's fractured leg affects his draft stock won't be known until the pre-draft process gets underway this winter.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Eddie Jackson has screw removed from leg
Apr 26 - 11:09 AM
Scout: Bama S Jackson benefactor of situation
Apr 10 - 4:20 PM
DJ: Tide S Jackson still worthy of Day 2 call
Apr 3 - 2:07 PM
Saban: Jackson (leg) should heal up fine
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:44:00 PM
More Eddie Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trubisky
UNC
(1347)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(1200)
3
R. Foster
AL
(1037)
4
J. Ross
WA
(997)
5
J. Mixon
OK
(987)
6
C. Davis
WMI
(979)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(849)
8
P. Mahomes
TTU
(829)
9
D. Kizer
ND
(647)
10
G. Conley
OSU
(601)
