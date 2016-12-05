Damore'ea Stringfellow | Wide Receiver Team: Mississippi Rebels Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 229

Latest News Recent News

MMQB's Albert Breer reports that Ole Miss WR Damore'ea Stringfellow did not receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. Stringfellow plead guilty to assault in 2014 prior to his transfer from Washington to Ole Miss. With the NFL cracking down on those with violent misdemeanor or felony cases in their pasts -- neither Ishmael Zamora nor Joe Mixon will be attending the Combine due to this crackdown -- Stringfellow has been sidelined for the annual testing event in Indianapolis. The former Rebels wideout should be viewed as a potential Day 3 selection for the draft itself. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

Ole Miss redshirt junior WR Damore'ea Stringfellow has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. "I cannot begin to express to Rebel Nation what an honor and privilege these last three years have been putting on the Ole Miss jersey each Saturday," Stringfellow said. In 12 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 229-pounder recorded a 46-716-6 receiving line. He wraps his Rebs career having caught 102 passes for 1,478 yards and 12 scores. In October, an anonymous NFL evaluator noted that Stringfellow possesses "deceptive speed" and a natural physicality. Source: Ole Miss Sports

An anonymous NFL evaluator says Ole Miss redshirt sophomore WR Damore'ea Stringfellow is a "physical receiver with deceptive speed." Stringfellow came to Ole Miss via Washington after he was charged with assault and suspended. He's now the Rebels' No. 1 receiver. "Filled in nicely for [Laquon] Treadwell as Chad Kelly’s primary target," the evaluator said. "Nice size. Physical receiver with deceptive speed." Source: MMQB