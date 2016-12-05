Player Page

Damore'ea Stringfellow | Wide Receiver

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 229

MMQB's Albert Breer reports that Ole Miss WR Damore'ea Stringfellow did not receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.
Stringfellow plead guilty to assault in 2014 prior to his transfer from Washington to Ole Miss. With the NFL cracking down on those with violent misdemeanor or felony cases in their pasts -- neither Ishmael Zamora nor Joe Mixon will be attending the Combine due to this crackdown -- Stringfellow has been sidelined for the annual testing event in Indianapolis. The former Rebels wideout should be viewed as a potential Day 3 selection for the draft itself. Feb 10 - 7:25 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
