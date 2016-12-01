Les Miles | Center Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (63) / 11/10/1953

120 Sports' Michael Kim reports that former LSU HC Les Miles traveled to the Twin Cities on Wednesday to interview with Minnesota regarding their open head-coaching position. While the coaching carousel has spun at a high rate of speed this winter, one name which has not surfaced on a heavy basis would be one of the biggest out there. There has been little noise as to what Miles has planned for his 2017. However, with Minnesota firing HC Tracy Claeys earlier in the week, an unexpected opportunity has popped open for those who might have been left out of the loop on jobs at the level of Texas or Oregon. In addition to Miles, Western Michigan HC P.J. Fleck and Navy HC Ken Niumatalolo have also reportedly seen serious interest from the Gophers as they attempt to re-settle their program after a turbulent, ugly past month. Source: Michael Kim on Twitter

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports former LSU head coach Les Miles and Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin have emerged as candidates for the Houston coaching vacancy. McMuprhy's source notes Miles always recruited the Texas area while at LSU, so pipelines might still be fertile in the area. Perhaps most importantly, McMurphy says Purdue is "no longer a possibility" for Miles, a school that was heavily linked to the former LSU coach. Kiffin's name has also been brought up as Ed Orgeron's offensive coordinator, a lateral but likely higher paying job. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Brett McMurphy relays that former LSU HC Les Miles has reevaluated the offensive philosophies that helped lead to his firing from the university. Per McMurphy's industry source, "Since getting fired at LSU, Les has really had an epiphany on how he needs to open up offensively at his next stop. He is committed to it." Pity that epiphany did not come sooner. The Tigers were held under 25 points in three of their first four games this season, with the lone outlier coming in a 34-13 win over Jacksonville State in Week 2. That sluggish start was enough for the axe to finally fall on the Mad Hatter. McMurphy is reporting that Miles is already starting to review offensive and defensive coordinating candidates for a potential 2017 staff. Destination unknown. Source: ESPN.com