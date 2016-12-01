Player Page

Les Miles | Center

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (63) / 11/10/1953

120 Sports' Michael Kim reports that former LSU HC Les Miles traveled to the Twin Cities on Wednesday to interview with Minnesota regarding their open head-coaching position.
While the coaching carousel has spun at a high rate of speed this winter, one name which has not surfaced on a heavy basis would be one of the biggest out there. There has been little noise as to what Miles has planned for his 2017. However, with Minnesota firing HC Tracy Claeys earlier in the week, an unexpected opportunity has popped open for those who might have been left out of the loop on jobs at the level of Texas or Oregon. In addition to Miles, Western Michigan HC P.J. Fleck and Navy HC Ken Niumatalolo have also reportedly seen serious interest from the Gophers as they attempt to re-settle their program after a turbulent, ugly past month. Jan 5 - 5:12 PM
Source: Michael Kim on Twitter
