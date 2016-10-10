Player Page

Bret Bielema | Center

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (47) / 1/13/1970

Arkansas AD Jeff Long offered a vote of confidence for HC Bret Bielema.
"Bret is the leader of our program," Long said. "The leader is more than just winning games — and I know some fans don’t wanna hear that." He later added that "when you look at what Bret’s doing, we’re building a program that’s built on an outstanding foundation." The Razorbacks are coming off a middling 7-6 campaign (3-5 in conference). The team is 25-26 overall in Bielema's four years at the helm. Jun 3 - 12:14 PM
Source: SEC Country
