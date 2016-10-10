Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
Four-star LB Mitchell pledges to Buckeyes
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
K-State changes tune, clears Sutton transfer
6 WKU players indicted in frat house beating
Canes WR Richards blazes 4.31s forty
UT grants 5-star LB Fowler's transfer request
SEC amends grad transfer rules; Zaire to UF?
Bill Snyder: Corey Sutton failed 2 drug tests
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
Bret Bielema | Center
Team:
Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 1/13/1970
Latest News
Recent News
Arkansas AD Jeff Long offered a vote of confidence for HC Bret Bielema.
"Bret is the leader of our program," Long said. "The leader is more than just winning games — and I know some fans don’t wanna hear that." He later added that "when you look at what Bret’s doing, we’re building a program that’s built on an outstanding foundation." The Razorbacks are coming off a middling 7-6 campaign (3-5 in conference). The team is 25-26 overall in Bielema's four years at the helm.
Jun 3 - 12:14 PM
Source:
SEC Country
An Arkansas associate professor was arrested following the Razorbacks loss to Alabama after yelling profanities at head coach Bret Bielema.
Lawton Lanier Nalley is reportedly an assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness, and was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct while in the stands, per Jason Kersey of SEC Country. "If I had your record I'd be f****** fired. F*** you," Nalley apparently shouted at the coach. On some level, the two are considered co-workers or peers. Arkansas is 4-2 on the season.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 10:00:00 AM
Source:
Trent Shadid on Twitter
Arkansas HC Bret Bielema indicated that he is not in favor of SEC student-athletes transferring to other schools in the conference.
"I just think it opens up a box that you don’t necessarily wanna dive in to," Bielema said. He has no issue in assisting players in making transfers outside of the conference, though. Part of his reticence toward in-conference transfers is due to the fact that he would prefer not to have exiting players bringing information over to his main competition. Bielema is not alone on this issue. Alabama HC Nick Saban drew headlines in July for his decision to bar graduate CB Maurice Smith from a transfer to Georgia.
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 02:10:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Arkansas HC Bret Bielema said that he has no concerns that current 2017 recruits might de-commit as the class size grows.
Arkansas' class currently stands at a healthy 19 recruits for 2017. This week, the Razorbacks netted commitments from three-star prospects in RB Chase Hayden and OL Dalton Wagner, plus four-star DB Montaric Brown. Bielema not only dismissed the prospect of any of those de-committing down the road, he touted his own record in the arena. "I’ve had four kids de-commit to me in my 11 years [as a head coach]," Bielema said. "I think it’s a testament to who we recruit, how we recruit and why we recruit."
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
Jun 3 - 12:14 PM
Teacher arrested for yelling at Bret Bielema
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 10:00:00 AM
Bret Bielema opposed to transfers within SEC
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 02:10:00 PM
Bielema unconcerned about possible de-commits
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
»
Four-star LB Mitchell pledges to Buckeyes
»
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
»
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
»
New Mexico AD Paul Krebs stepping down
»
K-State changes tune, clears Sutton transfer
»
6 WKU players indicted in frat house beating
»
Canes WR Richards blazes 4.31s forty
»
UT grants 5-star LB Fowler's transfer request
»
SEC amends grad transfer rules; Zaire to UF?
»
Bill Snyder: Corey Sutton failed 2 drug tests
»
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
