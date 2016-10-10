Bret Bielema | Center Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (47) / 1/13/1970

Arkansas AD Jeff Long offered a vote of confidence for HC Bret Bielema. "Bret is the leader of our program," Long said. "The leader is more than just winning games — and I know some fans don’t wanna hear that." He later added that "when you look at what Bret’s doing, we’re building a program that’s built on an outstanding foundation." The Razorbacks are coming off a middling 7-6 campaign (3-5 in conference). The team is 25-26 overall in Bielema's four years at the helm. Source: SEC Country

An Arkansas associate professor was arrested following the Razorbacks loss to Alabama after yelling profanities at head coach Bret Bielema. Lawton Lanier Nalley is reportedly an assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness, and was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct while in the stands, per Jason Kersey of SEC Country. "If I had your record I'd be f****** fired. F*** you," Nalley apparently shouted at the coach. On some level, the two are considered co-workers or peers. Arkansas is 4-2 on the season. Source: Trent Shadid on Twitter

Arkansas HC Bret Bielema indicated that he is not in favor of SEC student-athletes transferring to other schools in the conference. "I just think it opens up a box that you don’t necessarily wanna dive in to," Bielema said. He has no issue in assisting players in making transfers outside of the conference, though. Part of his reticence toward in-conference transfers is due to the fact that he would prefer not to have exiting players bringing information over to his main competition. Bielema is not alone on this issue. Alabama HC Nick Saban drew headlines in July for his decision to bar graduate CB Maurice Smith from a transfer to Georgia. Source: SEC Country