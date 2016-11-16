Todd Graham | Center

Player Page

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Age / DOB:  (52) / 12/5/1964

Arizona State declined to extend HC Todd Graham's contract by one year as it has in each of the past four seasons.
Graham received one-year contract extensions every year from 2013-2016, but the days of that particular formality are over. It's been a rough fall from grace for a coach who went 28-12 in his first three years with the school (2012-14), winning the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2013. The Sun Devils have gone 11-14 since. If ASU struggles again, it could be in for tricky divorce proceedings. Graham would be owed the entirety of his salary if he's fired. His annual salary was $3.2 million as of Jan. 1, 2017 and he's under contract for three more years after the 2017 campaign. It's worth noting that Arizona State has also struggled along the recruiting trail this cycle. Jun 13 - 4:07 PM
