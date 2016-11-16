Welcome,
Todd Graham | Center
Team:
Arizona State Sun Devils
Age / DOB:
(
52
) / 12/5/1964
Latest News
Recent News
Arizona State declined to extend HC Todd Graham's contract by one year as it has in each of the past four seasons.
Graham received one-year contract extensions every year from 2013-2016, but the days of that particular formality are over. It's been a rough fall from grace for a coach who went 28-12 in his first three years with the school (2012-14), winning the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2013. The Sun Devils have gone 11-14 since. If ASU struggles again, it could be in for tricky divorce proceedings. Graham would be owed the entirety of his salary if he's fired. His annual salary was $3.2 million as of Jan. 1, 2017 and he's under contract for three more years after the 2017 campaign. It's worth noting that Arizona State has also struggled along the recruiting trail this cycle.
Jun 13 - 4:07 PM
Source:
azcentral.com
Arizona State has not received a commitment from a recruit during the 2018 cycle.
For reference's sake, Washington is currently out ahead of the Pac-12 pack with eight commitments -- six of whom are four-star names. Coming off a 5-7 season in 2016, the wheels of this train could fall off completely within the next few years unless the Sun Devils are able to start stringing together commitments.
May 11 - 9:55 PM
Source:
Rivals
Arizona State HC Todd Graham will be retained for the 2017 season.
Said AD Ray Anderson, "There should be no question in anyone’s mind as far as I’m concerned. He’s brought stability here and discipline and accountability." The Sun Devils opened the 2016 campaign with a 4-0 record, improving to 5-1 after six games. They have not won any of the four contests since. For his career as a whole at Arizona State, Graham holds a 39-24 record. Much of that comes on the strength of back-to-back 10-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Source:
arizonasports.com
A Pac-12 offensive coach believes the conference caught up to Arizona State's defensive concepts last year.
Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham is a big proponent of pressure. In 2015, his Devils led the league with 46 sacks, but they also led the entire Power 5 with 88 20-plus yard plays surrendered. "I think people are starting to figure them out," the coach said. "All it takes is one coordinator to see something and make a change. Then another one notices what the change was and then another and then another. Before you know it, the entire league has figured you out and you have to start over." A different Pac-12 offensive coach was asked about facing the aggressive style. "It depends on which day you get them. We've played them and they've sacked us a bunch and won," he said. "Another time we were able to hit big plays on them. When they have the right personnel, it can be completely destructive. But when they don't, there are holes."
Thu, Jun 23, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Jun 13 - 4:07 PM
Arizona State slams into recruiting wall
May 11 - 9:55 PM
Todd Graham to return to Sun Devils in 2017
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Has conference figured out ASU's pressure D?
Thu, Jun 23, 2016 06:28:00 PM
More Todd Graham Player News
