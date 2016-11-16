Todd Graham | Center Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Age / DOB: (52) / 12/5/1964

Latest News Recent News

Arizona State declined to extend HC Todd Graham's contract by one year as it has in each of the past four seasons. Graham received one-year contract extensions every year from 2013-2016, but the days of that particular formality are over. It's been a rough fall from grace for a coach who went 28-12 in his first three years with the school (2012-14), winning the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2013. The Sun Devils have gone 11-14 since. If ASU struggles again, it could be in for tricky divorce proceedings. Graham would be owed the entirety of his salary if he's fired. His annual salary was $3.2 million as of Jan. 1, 2017 and he's under contract for three more years after the 2017 campaign. It's worth noting that Arizona State has also struggled along the recruiting trail this cycle. Source: azcentral.com

Arizona State has not received a commitment from a recruit during the 2018 cycle. For reference's sake, Washington is currently out ahead of the Pac-12 pack with eight commitments -- six of whom are four-star names. Coming off a 5-7 season in 2016, the wheels of this train could fall off completely within the next few years unless the Sun Devils are able to start stringing together commitments. Source: Rivals

Arizona State HC Todd Graham will be retained for the 2017 season. Said AD Ray Anderson, "There should be no question in anyone’s mind as far as I’m concerned. He’s brought stability here and discipline and accountability." The Sun Devils opened the 2016 campaign with a 4-0 record, improving to 5-1 after six games. They have not won any of the four contests since. For his career as a whole at Arizona State, Graham holds a 39-24 record. Much of that comes on the strength of back-to-back 10-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014. Source: arizonasports.com