Riley Ferguson | Quarterback
Team:
Memphis Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/19/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Memphis redshirt senior QB Riley Ferguson dismantled UConn in Friday's 70-31 win, completing 34-of-48 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ferguson threw his first touchdown pass of the game about four minutes in and then proceeded to put on a spectacular offensive show. The redshirt senior connected on four of his seven scoring passes in what finished as a 28-point second quarter for the Tigers. This was Ferguson's second game this season with at least six touchdown passes, as he also scorched UCLA back in September. The consistency hasn't been there outside of these two supernova showings, though -- he owns a 3/4 TD/INT ratio in Memphis' other three games this season. Navy shows next on the schedule as Ferguson tries to put together back-to-back stellar games for the first time this year.
Oct 6 - 10:59 PM
Memphis redshirt senior QB Riley Ferguson completed 27-of-49 passes for 321 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in Saturday's 40-13 loss to UCF.
Ferguson is capable of spectacular efforts, such as his six-touchdown immolation of UCLA two weekends ago. This was not one of those efforts. He did not even throw his lone touchdown of the evening until there were just five seconds remaining in the game. We like him to bounce back next Friday, when he faces off with a UConn team which houses one of the worst secondaries in the country.
Sep 30 - 11:39 PM
Memphis redshirt senior QB Riley Ferguson completed 23-of-38 passes for 398 yards, six touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 48-45 win over UCLA.
Ferguson completed only 10-of-25 passes for 97 yards and an interception in the opener against UL-Monroe, but you can throw out those numbers because the game was playing in terrible conditions. On Saturday, we saw what Ferguson can do against subpar defenses. Not only was he efficient, but he averaged 10.47 YPA in orchestrating an explosive aerial attack. Expect to hear Ferguson mentioned as a pro sleeper by NFL Draft types next week.
Sep 16 - 4:26 PM
Playing in horrendous conditions, Memphis redshirt senior QB Riley Ferguson completed 10-of-25 passes for 97 yards and an interception in Thursday's 37-29 win over UL-Monroe.
Ferguson threw for 3,698 yards while posting a 32/10 TD/INT ratio last season, but a deluge on Thursday prevented him from finding traction in the opener. For some context -- Ferguson had just three healthy games in which he failed to throw for at least 200 yards a year ago. Even he cannot stop the rain, though. Ferguson will look to get things moving in the right direction when the Tigers tango with UCF next time they take the field, preferably in somewhat more advantageous conditions.
Sep 1 - 1:22 AM
Memphis QB Ferguson puts up 431 yards, 7 TD
Oct 6 - 10:59 PM
Ferguson picked thrice in miserable game
Sep 30 - 11:39 PM
Ferguson scorches UCLA for 398 yards, 6 TDs
Sep 16 - 4:26 PM
Weather halts Riley Ferguson in his tracks
Sep 1 - 1:22 AM
More Riley Ferguson Player News
