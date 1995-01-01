Player Page

Riley Ferguson | Quarterback

Team: Memphis Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 189

Latest News

Recent News

Memphis redshirt senior QB Riley Ferguson dismantled UConn in Friday's 70-31 win, completing 34-of-48 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ferguson threw his first touchdown pass of the game about four minutes in and then proceeded to put on a spectacular offensive show. The redshirt senior connected on four of his seven scoring passes in what finished as a 28-point second quarter for the Tigers. This was Ferguson's second game this season with at least six touchdown passes, as he also scorched UCLA back in September. The consistency hasn't been there outside of these two supernova showings, though -- he owns a 3/4 TD/INT ratio in Memphis' other three games this season. Navy shows next on the schedule as Ferguson tries to put together back-to-back stellar games for the first time this year. Oct 6 - 10:59 PM
More Riley Ferguson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 