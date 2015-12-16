Ken Niumatalolo | Center Team: Navy Midshipmen Age / DOB: (51) / 5/8/1965

FootballScoop reports that Navy HC Ken Niumatalolo is "considered a strong candidate" for the Cal HC position. Per the report, Niumatalolo has already been contacted by Cal. We are huge fans of Niumatalolo and believe he would be a slam dunk hire for the Golden Bears. His triple-option offense could do some serious damage in the Pac-12. That system is essentially the polar opposite of deposed HC Sonny Dykes' Air Raid. Stay tuned. Source: Football Scoop

Navy HC Ken Niumatalolo will remain the Midshipmen's coach after interviewing for BYU's head coaching job on Monday. ESPN's Joe Schad reports Niumatololo, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was offered the BYU gig but declined. He is 67-37 in eight seasons at Navy. Niumatololo's son Va'a is a sophomore linebacker at BYU. "I love the Naval Academy," Niumatalolo said. "I love what it stands for. But when this one opened up, it's different. It's just different for me." Kalani Sitake, a former BYU player and current Oregon State defensive coordinator, is now considered the frontrunner. Source: ESPN.com