Rich Rodriguez | Center Team: Arizona Wildcats Age / DOB: (53) / 5/24/1963

Latest News Recent News

Arizona hired Central Michigan AD Dave Heeke to serve in the same capacity. Heeke fills the void left behind when Greg Byrne flew the coop to become Alabama's athletic director earlier this offseason. He had been with Central Michigan since 2006. Prior to that stint with the Chippewas, he spent 18 years in various capacities at Oregon. In a statement, Heeke said, "This program is about excellence and we will continue to focus on achieving at the very highest level athletically and academically, while creating the finest experience in the country for our student-athletes." Source: arizonawildcats.com

During a Tuesday morning meeting of Arizona boosters, AD Greg Byrne said that HC Rich Rodriguez will be returning for the 2017 season. Byrne is preaching patience with Rodriguez. The Wildcats are currently slogging through a 2-8 campaign. Though to be fair to Rich-Rod, not much you can do when your team's collective health is held together by toothpicks and old gum. Rodriguez holds a 35-23 record in his four seasons at Arizona's helm. Source: WildcatAuthority.com on Twitter

Arizona and Virginia Tech have agreed upon a home-and-home series for 2029 and 2030. Arizona will host the Hokies on September 8, 2029, with Virginia Tech turning it around for a home game against the Wildcats set for August 30, 2030. "Even though this series is 13 years away," said Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock, we felt it was a unique opportunity to schedule a Pac-12 team home and home." The series is so far into the future that it is impossible to actually tell what either of these teams might actually look like or who might be coaching them when it comes time to finally dance. Source: College Football Talk