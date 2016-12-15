Mike MacIntyre | Center Team: Colorado Buffaloes Age / DOB: (51) / 3/14/1965

Colorado awarded HC Mike MacIntyre a contract extension through the 2021 season. MacIntyre's previous contract had run through 2018. He scooped up the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award (among many other such accolades) in mid-December after leading Colorado to a 10-3 regular-season record. The Buffaloes stumbled in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington and were essentially shut out in their Alamo Bowl showdown with Oklahoma State, but despite those late missteps, their 2016 campaign was one of the big surprises this year. In a statement, MacIntyre said, "We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning." Source: NCAA.com

Colorado HC Mike MacIntyre was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year. MacIntyre has cleaned up on end-of-the-season coaching awards this year. In addition to his award from the Associated Press, he has also picked up the Home Depot Award, Walter Camp Coach of the Year and Pac-12 Coach of the Year. All of these accolades come on the strength of Colorado's stampede to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington. The Huskies would come out victorious in that contest, but that takes nothing away from the Buffs' surprise 10-3 campaign. They will try to put the cherry on top of the sundae when they face off with Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl. Source: Denver Post

Colorado HC Mike MacIntyre was named the winner of the Home Depot Award. The Home Depot Award is handed out annually to the coach of the year. Last season, Clemson head honcho Dabo Swinney took home the honor. MacIntyre and Colorado had themselves a renaissance season in 2016, advancing to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington on the strength of a 10-2 record. They lost that title bout with the Huskies and subsequently received a berth in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State. Prior to their rise from the ashes, the Buffs were just 10-27 over MacIntyre's first three seasons with the program. Source: CBS Sports