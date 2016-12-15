Player Page

Mike MacIntyre | Center

Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Age / DOB:  (51) / 3/14/1965

Colorado awarded HC Mike MacIntyre a contract extension through the 2021 season.
MacIntyre's previous contract had run through 2018. He scooped up the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award (among many other such accolades) in mid-December after leading Colorado to a 10-3 regular-season record. The Buffaloes stumbled in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington and were essentially shut out in their Alamo Bowl showdown with Oklahoma State, but despite those late missteps, their 2016 campaign was one of the big surprises this year. In a statement, MacIntyre said, "We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning." Jan 9 - 7:22 PM
Source: NCAA.com
