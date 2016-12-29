Player Page

Chad Kelly | Quarterback

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210

Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly (ACL) is hoping to be able to throw at the NFL combine or at the Rebels' pro day.
Kelly, who tore his ACL and lateral meniscus against Georgia Southern, is currently at the Senior Bowl. His knee injury has made him a non-participant, so he's using this week as a P.R. campaign of sorts to answer questions about his previous off-field incidents. "You've got to make sure you're saying the right stuff to every team because they all speak to each other," Kelly said. "You've got to be honest, of course, but you've got to admit to what you did and you've got to try to convince them that you've learned from those mistakes and that you're not going to make them again." Jan 25 - 5:03 PM
Source: Associated Press
