Chad Kelly | Quarterback Team: Mississippi Rebels Age / DOB: (22) / 3/26/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210

Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly (ACL) is hoping to be able to throw at the NFL combine or at the Rebels' pro day. Kelly, who tore his ACL and lateral meniscus against Georgia Southern, is currently at the Senior Bowl. His knee injury has made him a non-participant, so he's using this week as a P.R. campaign of sorts to answer questions about his previous off-field incidents. "You've got to make sure you're saying the right stuff to every team because they all speak to each other," Kelly said. "You've got to be honest, of course, but you've got to admit to what you did and you've got to try to convince them that you've learned from those mistakes and that you're not going to make them again." Source: Associated Press

An NFL executive believes that Ole Miss redshirt senior QB Chad Kelly "could be a value pick with some upside." NFL Media asked multiple NFL executives which quarterback could jump out in the later rounds as 2017's version of Dak Prescott. Kelly is currently rehabbing a knee injury and in December, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. forwarded the belief that the Rebel signal-caller had dropped into Day 3 territory. Positive medical checks would help his stock, but just how much he will be able to participate in the draft process is not yet known. He has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, but he won't be playing in that contest. Source: NFL.com

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says Ole Miss redshirt senior QB Chad Kelly (knee) has dropped into Day 3 territory. Kelly's season-ending knee injury didn't help his draft status. "I think when you look at Chad Kelly right now, in a year like this you could have him anywhere between the seventh-highest rated quarterback or the 12th," Kiper said. "Had he stayed healthy, I think he would have been solidly one of the top-10 quarterbacks. Right now I have a Day-3 grade on him." Kelly was Kiper's No. 1 senior quarterback prospect earlier this season. He threw for 2,758 yards and 19 touchdowns in nine games before the torn AC and lateral meniscus. Source: Clarion Ledger