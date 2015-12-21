Bronco Mendenhall | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Michael Fulmer goes six scoreless vs. BoSox
Tillman (shoulder) to make ext. spring start
Richards MRI shows biceps nerve irritation
Beltre (calf) takes batting practice Friday
Pablo Sandoval belts first homer of season
Ivan Nova terrific over six versus Braves
McHugh left rehab start w/ tight elbow/biceps
Keon Broxton (nose) sitting out on Friday
Denard Span (hip) out of Giants' lineup again
Matt Kemp leaves with hamstring tightness
Blister sends Rich Hill back to disabled list
Seager, Gonzalez sitting versus left-hander
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers cut CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwight Howard questionable for Friday
Tim Hardaway Jr. will start on Friday
Luke Babbitt out; James Johnson starts again
Kevin Durant will not have minutes cap vs. NO
Stephen Curry (knee) doubtful for Saturday
Kent Bazemore out for Friday night
Dwyane Wade a game-time call vs. Nets
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot, knee) doubtful Friday
Dennis Schroder (foot) doubtful for Friday
Russell, Clarkson, Ingram will play vs. Kings
Evan Fournier (wrist) will play Saturday
Favors (knee) upgraded to probable for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Line Changes: Resting, Reeling
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
Devan Dubnyk sets Wild record
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Dillon paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in TX practice
Chase Elliott crashes in TX practice 1
Erik Jones crashes in TX practice 1
Update: Ky Busch will not go to backup
Rookie Erik Jones cracks 28-second mark first
Ky Busch spins, collects wall in TX practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. says this is “worst car”
Hamlin spins in first minutes of TX practice
Reddick: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Poole: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Smith aligns with Big Brothers Big Sisters
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
McGirt sprints around Augusta National in R2
Garcia signs only clean card in R1 of Masters
Westwood rallies late in R1 of the Masters
Hoffman laps the field in R1 of 81st Masters
McGirt takes it low in R1 of Masters debut
Mickelson in the mix early @ Augusta National
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
Dalvin Cook visiting the Bengals Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Ramirez to be assessed ahead of Burnley clash
Slumming Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Allardyce unsure over Cabaye timetable
Emiliano Martinez to start again vs Palace
Pep to play if safe with Kompany, Delph
Laurent Koscielny to miss Palace trip
Morgan and Mendy still unavailable
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Ryan Fraser returns but Gosling is 50/50
Christian Kabasele may have to start
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bronco Mendenhall | Center
Team:
Virginia Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 2/21/1966
Latest News
Recent News
Virginia has self-imposed recruiting sanctions after reporting a violation to the NCAA.
The Cavaliers' recruiting sins were deemed to be of the Level II variety by the NCAA. In a released statement, Virginia said that the violations in question took place over a two-week stretch last April/May. Per the university, "The violations involved assistant football coaches, after a brief greeting, engaging with prospects to take a photograph." 32 such engagements took place during the aforementioned time period. As a result, Virginia has self-imposed sanctions including a cut of spring 2017 evaluations from 168 to 150 and reduction from six off-campus contacts to four off-campus contacts for those prospects with whom coaches took photographs.
Apr 7 - 5:24 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Maryland and Virginia will play a home-and-home series in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Maryland will field first hosting honors, with the Cavaliers coming to town on September 26, 2023. Virginia will return the favor on September 14, 2024. This clash has been played out plenty of times in the past. 78, to be exact. Maryland leads the series 44-32-2. The teams last played in 2013, before the Terps joined the Big Ten.
Jan 12 - 5:12 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Virginia has hired BYU graduate assistant Shane Hunter to serve as DL coach.
Hunter had been part of the BYU staff alongside HC Bronco Mendenhall for the last three years, serving as a sounding board on the defensive line and in special teams. He'll stand by his man, joining Mendenhall at Virginia. Mendenhall called him a "rising star in the profession" and a "great addition to the staff." The Cavaliers were initially courting Navy DL coach Shaun Nua, but he'll be staying with the Midshipmen.
Mon, Dec 21, 2015 03:13:00 PM
Source:
virginiasports.com
Virginia has named BYU's Bronco Mendenhall as their next head coach.
Mendenhall's stepping in for Mike London, who resigned following the completion of the 2015 campaign. In his 11 years heading up BYU, Mendenhall held a 99-42 record. He guided the Cougars to a 9-3 record this season, despite losing QB Taysom Hill to injury in the team's opener against Nebraska. In a statement, Mendenhall indicated that he's excited to get started with the Cavaliers. "Professionally and personally I seek to embrace the highest standards in college sports, on and off the field, and I love the high standards both academically and athletically at Virginia." An introductory press conference is scheduled for Monday.
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 09:18:00 PM
Source:
USA Today
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Apr 7 - 5:24 PM
Maryland, Virginia set up home-and-home
Jan 12 - 5:12 PM
Shane Hunter to coach UVA defensive line
Mon, Dec 21, 2015 03:13:00 PM
Virginia tabs Mendenhall as next head coach
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 09:18:00 PM
More Bronco Mendenhall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1073)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(1008)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(808)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(657)
5
D. Barnett
TEN
(656)
6
J. Adams
LSU
(562)
7
M. Lattimore
OSU
(507)
8
C. Davis
WMI
(499)
9
D. Kizer
ND
(440)
10
A. Kamara
TEN
(433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Virginia Cavaliers Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Christian McCaffrey is circling the draft's top-10 like the shark in 'Jaws.' That and more in this week's news rundown.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
»
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
»
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
»
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
»
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
»
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
»
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
»
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
»
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
»
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
»
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
»
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
»
Dalvin Cook visiting the Bengals Friday
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved