Bronco Mendenhall | Center

Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (51) / 2/21/1966

Virginia has self-imposed recruiting sanctions after reporting a violation to the NCAA.
The Cavaliers' recruiting sins were deemed to be of the Level II variety by the NCAA. In a released statement, Virginia said that the violations in question took place over a two-week stretch last April/May. Per the university, "The violations involved assistant football coaches, after a brief greeting, engaging with prospects to take a photograph." 32 such engagements took place during the aforementioned time period. As a result, Virginia has self-imposed sanctions including a cut of spring 2017 evaluations from 168 to 150 and reduction from six off-campus contacts to four off-campus contacts for those prospects with whom coaches took photographs. Apr 7 - 5:24 PM
Source: College Football Talk
