Bronco Mendenhall | Center Team: Virginia Cavaliers Age / DOB: (51) / 2/21/1966

Virginia has self-imposed recruiting sanctions after reporting a violation to the NCAA. The Cavaliers' recruiting sins were deemed to be of the Level II variety by the NCAA. In a released statement, Virginia said that the violations in question took place over a two-week stretch last April/May. Per the university, "The violations involved assistant football coaches, after a brief greeting, engaging with prospects to take a photograph." 32 such engagements took place during the aforementioned time period. As a result, Virginia has self-imposed sanctions including a cut of spring 2017 evaluations from 168 to 150 and reduction from six off-campus contacts to four off-campus contacts for those prospects with whom coaches took photographs. Source: College Football Talk

Maryland and Virginia will play a home-and-home series in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Maryland will field first hosting honors, with the Cavaliers coming to town on September 26, 2023. Virginia will return the favor on September 14, 2024. This clash has been played out plenty of times in the past. 78, to be exact. Maryland leads the series 44-32-2. The teams last played in 2013, before the Terps joined the Big Ten. Source: Baltimore Sun

Virginia has hired BYU graduate assistant Shane Hunter to serve as DL coach. Hunter had been part of the BYU staff alongside HC Bronco Mendenhall for the last three years, serving as a sounding board on the defensive line and in special teams. He'll stand by his man, joining Mendenhall at Virginia. Mendenhall called him a "rising star in the profession" and a "great addition to the staff." The Cavaliers were initially courting Navy DL coach Shaun Nua, but he'll be staying with the Midshipmen. Source: virginiasports.com