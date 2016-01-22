Player Page

Sheriron Jones | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/16/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208

247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow reports that Temple, a few FCS schools and a "host" of JUCOs have contacted transferring Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Sheriron Jones.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2015 class. Hopelessly stuck behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the spring depth chart, Jones left Rocky Top upon realizing he wasn't being viewed as a candidate to replace Josh Dobbs. May 10 - 3:23 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
