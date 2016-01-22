Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Sheriron Jones | Quarterback
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 9/16/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 208
Latest News
Recent News
247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow reports that Temple, a few FCS schools and a "host" of JUCOs have contacted transferring Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Sheriron Jones.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2015 class. Hopelessly stuck behind Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano on the spring depth chart, Jones left Rocky Top upon realizing he wasn't being viewed as a candidate to replace Josh Dobbs.
May 10 - 3:23 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Tennessee redshirt sophomore QB Sheriron Jones will transfer.
Jones decided to transfer to Colorado this past winter, but had a change of heart and decided to return to Tennessee for the spring. He once more is making transfer noise -- and will presumably actually go through with it this time around. Tennessee has confirmed that he has been released from his scholarship. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder was on the outside looking in when it came to the ongoing competition to replace newest Pittsburgh Steeler QB Josh Dobbs, with Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano looking like the leaders in that race. Jones was a four-star recruit for the 2014 cycle. By the 247Sports composite, he ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback prospect coming out of high school.
May 2 - 6:50 PM
Source:
247Sports
Tennessee freshman QB Sheriron Jones will not be transferring to Colorado.
A one-time Florida commit, Jones signed with Tennessee instead. On Jan. 7 (as in two weeks ago yesterday), he announced he would be leaving the Vols for Colorado. Jones indeed left for Boulder, but apparently decided mountain life wasn't for him. Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre announced Jones had been released from his scholarship, saying "[w]e have concluded that it is in his best interests for him to return to Tennessee." Within a two-week window, the NCAA permits players to return to their original institutions without having to sit out a season. Since it appears that Jones has done so, we'd expect him to be eligible in 2016 and back up Josh Dobbs. Jones took a redshirt in 2015. The four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country prior to last season.
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
2015 four-star QB recruit Sheriron Jones committed to Florida.
Jones committed to the school only 24 hours after being on campus for Will Muschamp's annual football camp. "Good dual-threat guy should be a good fit in Roper's system," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman tweeted. Heading into the 2014 season, Florida's quarterbacks include redshirt junior Jeff Driskel, sophomore Skyler Mornhinweg, early freshman Will Grier and freshman Treon Harris.
Mon, Jun 9, 2014 10:23:00 AM
Source:
The Independent Florida
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
May 10 - 3:23 PM
Vols QB Sheriron Jones again opts to transfer
May 2 - 6:50 PM
QB Jones won't transfer, returns to Vols
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Gators land 4-star QB recruit Sheriron Jones
Mon, Jun 9, 2014 10:23:00 AM
More Sheriron Jones Player News
