Full Depth Charts
Mark Hudspeth | Center
Team:
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 11/10/1968
Latest News
Recent News
The 13 Louisiana-Lafayette football players previously charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft have had their charges reduced to misdemeanor criminal mischief.
TE Matthew Barnes, DE Joe Dillon, G Robert Hunt, DB Denarius Howard, DE Jarvis Jeffries, DT LaDarrius Kidd, LB Terik Miller, DB Damar’ren Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, DB Simeon Thomas, DB Levarious Varnado, T D’Aquin Withrow and RB Jordan Wright were all indefinitely suspended following an allegation that they'd broken into a dorm room and stole around $2,400 worth of items. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports that, "all 13… can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of community service, drug testing and other intervention program requirements." ULL HC Mark Hudspeth has not yet addressed the players' status with the team going forward. "We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure," Hudspeth said. "These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course."
Jun 6 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Southern Miss (6-6, 4-4 in Conference USA) will play Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 5-3 in Sun Belt) in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday.
The Eagles were installed as 3.5-point favorites. Southern Miss started 4-1, but enters the bowl game on a 2-5 downswing. This will be QB Nick Mullens' (2,926 yards, 22/10 TD/INT rate) last chance to throw to junior WR Allenzae Staggers (73 catches for 1,000 yards). Southern Miss ranks No. 86 in S&P+ defense, however, and figures to have problems containing ULL RB Elijah McGuire. The Ragin' Cajuns started only 2-4, but went 4-2 down the stretch to qualify for the postseason.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 02:26:00 PM
UL-Lafayette fired defensive coordinator Melvin Smith following the school's 45-10 home loss to Boise State int he first week of the season.
Mike Lucas will take over as defensive coordinator after previously serving as the linebacker position coach. The team only won four games last season, and firing a coordinator after one game is obviously a major decision.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Source:
College Football Talk
The NCAA has ruled that UL-Lafayette will be forced to forfeit 22 games (including two bowl wins) from 2011-2014 due to coaches falsifying ACT scores for five recruits.
It should be said upfront, while this is obviously a stinging blow to the program, current HC Mark Hudspeth is free of blame. No, the man who's brought all this about is former assistant coach David Saunders, whom the NCAA determined "violated NCAA rules by arranging fraudulent college entrance exam scores for five prospects." In addition to vacating 22 contests (including New Orleans Bowl wins in 2011 and 2013), the NCAA has levied additional penalties, including a two-year probation period as well as tightened recruiting restrictions.
Thu, Mar 3, 2016 01:04:00 PM
Source:
The News Star
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
Jun 6 - 2:59 PM
New Orleans Bowl: ULL vs. Southern Miss
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 02:26:00 PM
ULL fires DC after season opening 45-10 loss
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 11:25:00 AM
UL-Lafayette to forfeit 22 games, 2 bowl wins
Thu, Mar 3, 2016 01:04:00 PM
More Mark Hudspeth Player News
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Tickets
