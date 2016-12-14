Player Page

Mark Hudspeth | Center

Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:  (48) / 11/10/1968

Latest News

Recent News

The 13 Louisiana-Lafayette football players previously charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft have had their charges reduced to misdemeanor criminal mischief.
TE Matthew Barnes, DE Joe Dillon, G Robert Hunt, DB Denarius Howard, DE Jarvis Jeffries, DT LaDarrius Kidd, LB Terik Miller, DB Damar’ren Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, DB Simeon Thomas, DB Levarious Varnado, T D’Aquin Withrow and RB Jordan Wright were all indefinitely suspended following an allegation that they'd broken into a dorm room and stole around $2,400 worth of items. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports that, "all 13… can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of community service, drug testing and other intervention program requirements." ULL HC Mark Hudspeth has not yet addressed the players' status with the team going forward. "We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure," Hudspeth said. "These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course." Jun 6 - 2:59 PM
Source: Lafayette Daily Advertiser
More Mark Hudspeth Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 