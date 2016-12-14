Mark Hudspeth | Center Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Age / DOB: (48) / 11/10/1968

The 13 Louisiana-Lafayette football players previously charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft have had their charges reduced to misdemeanor criminal mischief. TE Matthew Barnes, DE Joe Dillon, G Robert Hunt, DB Denarius Howard, DE Jarvis Jeffries, DT LaDarrius Kidd, LB Terik Miller, DB Damar’ren Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, DB Simeon Thomas, DB Levarious Varnado, T D’Aquin Withrow and RB Jordan Wright were all indefinitely suspended following an allegation that they'd broken into a dorm room and stole around $2,400 worth of items. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports that, "all 13… can have the charges against them dropped upon completion of community service, drug testing and other intervention program requirements." ULL HC Mark Hudspeth has not yet addressed the players' status with the team going forward. "We are relieved that this issue is nearing closure," Hudspeth said. "These young men have learned and will continue to learn from this tremendous life lesson. We will continue to be respectful of the legal process as it runs its course." Source: Lafayette Daily Advertiser

Southern Miss (6-6, 4-4 in Conference USA) will play Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 5-3 in Sun Belt) in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday. The Eagles were installed as 3.5-point favorites. Southern Miss started 4-1, but enters the bowl game on a 2-5 downswing. This will be QB Nick Mullens' (2,926 yards, 22/10 TD/INT rate) last chance to throw to junior WR Allenzae Staggers (73 catches for 1,000 yards). Southern Miss ranks No. 86 in S&P+ defense, however, and figures to have problems containing ULL RB Elijah McGuire. The Ragin' Cajuns started only 2-4, but went 4-2 down the stretch to qualify for the postseason.

UL-Lafayette fired defensive coordinator Melvin Smith following the school's 45-10 home loss to Boise State int he first week of the season. Mike Lucas will take over as defensive coordinator after previously serving as the linebacker position coach. The team only won four games last season, and firing a coordinator after one game is obviously a major decision. Source: College Football Talk