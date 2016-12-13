Player Page

Blake Barnett | Quarterback

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 211

Scout.com's Kerry Crowley reports that Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Blake Barnett has received a Legislative Relief Waiver that will allow him to play immediately in 2017.
Barnett opened the season as Alabama's starter, was almost immediately upended by freshman QB Jalen Hurts, then transferred to a JUCO program at the end of September before moving on to Arizona State in December. He was initially expected to be eligible after the first four games of the 2017 season, but with this Legislative Relief Waiver, he will be now be able to play from the word "go." Jan 31 - 4:22 PM
Source: Scout.com
