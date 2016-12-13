Blake Barnett | Quarterback Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 211

Scout.com's Kerry Crowley reports that Arizona State redshirt sophomore QB Blake Barnett has received a Legislative Relief Waiver that will allow him to play immediately in 2017. Barnett opened the season as Alabama's starter, was almost immediately upended by freshman QB Jalen Hurts, then transferred to a JUCO program at the end of September before moving on to Arizona State in December. He was initially expected to be eligible after the first four games of the 2017 season, but with this Legislative Relief Waiver, he will be now be able to play from the word "go." Source: Scout.com

AL.com is reporting that incoming FAU HC Lane Kiffin attempted, through an intermediary, to get transferring Alabama redshirt freshman QB Blake Barnett to flip from Arizona State to FAU. Barnett, a former five-star recruit who is leaving to find a depth chart that isn't headlined by Jalen Hurts, committed to Arizona State last Monday. A source told AL.com that an assistant expected to join Kiffin's first FAU staff reached out to Barnett last week and "told him that they want Barnett to be their quarterback at FAU." Kiffin helped recruit Barnett to Alabama and then functioned as his OC. Barnett said he is sticking with his commitment to Arizona State. If we were him, we'd consider Kiffin's pitch; Manny Wilkins is probably the favorite to retain ASU's starting QB gig, regardless of whether or not Barnett is on campus next summer. Source: AL.com

Alabama redshirt freshman QB Blake Barnett announced his transfer to Arizona State. Barnett left the school in late September and has taken classes at the JUCO level since. He played in the season opener but decided to leave once Jalen Hurts took over as the starter. Alabama beat writer Matt Zenitz notes Barnett will be eligible to play following the fourth game of next season. Barnett has three years of eligibility remaining. Source: AL.com