Player Page

Alvin Kamara | Running Back

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Tennessee redshirt junior RB Alvin Kamara will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
If nothing else, Kamara will enter the draft with fresh legs. Due to the presence of Jalen Hurd, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has never received more than 110 carries in a season. He averaged 6.2 YPC during his time at Tennessee and makes for one of the more under-the-radar-interesting backs in the pool. His prowess as a pass-catcher (67 career receptions) should intrigue those NFL squads looking for a complimentary back. Dec 30 - 11:15 PM
Source: Alvin Kamara on Twitter
More Alvin Kamara Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 