Alvin Kamara | Running Back Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (21) / 7/25/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 215

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee redshirt junior RB Alvin Kamara will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. If nothing else, Kamara will enter the draft with fresh legs. Due to the presence of Jalen Hurd, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has never received more than 110 carries in a season. He averaged 6.2 YPC during his time at Tennessee and makes for one of the more under-the-radar-interesting backs in the pool. His prowess as a pass-catcher (67 career receptions) should intrigue those NFL squads looking for a complimentary back. Source: Alvin Kamara on Twitter

Tennessee redshirt junior RB Alvin Kamara rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in the school's 49-36 win over Kentucky. Kamara's 29-yard touchdown run was extremely impressive. Obviously it was off tackle, and Kamara allowed his blocks to take shape before cutting off of them and creating yards by breaking tackles before crossing the goal line. His other touchdown displayed Kamara's ability to put his foot in the dirt and get upfield. He can pick up difficult yards as well.

Tennessee redshirt junior RB Alvin Kamara warmed up in full ahead of Saturday's game against Kentucky and was announced as a starter. Kamara missed the last two games, and in that time Tennessee's other running back Jalen Hurd elected to transfer. Kamara has looked like the school's top running back all season long, creating difficult yards and using outstanding explosiveness to make plays. He is expected to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Source: Patrick Brown on Twitter