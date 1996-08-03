Player Page

Kyle Allen | Quarterback

Team: Houston Cougars
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Houston senior QB Kyle Allen was benched in the second half of Saturday's 27-24 loss to Texas Tech.
There's really no easy way to say this: Allen was terrible against what has been the nation's worst defense over the past few years. He went 24-for-39 for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this afternoon. Meanwhile, Kyle Postma came on and immediately moved the offense, going 8-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown while providing value as a runner. The Cougs have a quarterback decision to make. Allen, the Texas A&M transfer, has turned the ball over six times in his first three games as a Cougar (four interceptions and two fumbles). Sep 23 - 4:31 PM
