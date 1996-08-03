Kyle Allen | Quarterback Team: Houston Cougars Age / DOB: (21) / 3/8/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

Latest News Recent News

Houston senior QB Kyle Allen was benched in the second half of Saturday's 27-24 loss to Texas Tech. There's really no easy way to say this: Allen was terrible against what has been the nation's worst defense over the past few years. He went 24-for-39 for 217 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this afternoon. Meanwhile, Kyle Postma came on and immediately moved the offense, going 8-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown while providing value as a runner. The Cougs have a quarterback decision to make. Allen, the Texas A&M transfer, has turned the ball over six times in his first three games as a Cougar (four interceptions and two fumbles).

Houston senior QB Kyle Allen completed 31-of-33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-3 victory over Rice on Saturday. Allen (6'3/210) can sometimes struggle with decision making, but he certainly can deliver a football on time. He's now completed 57 of his 65 pass attempts, good for a sensational 87.6 completion percentage. He found Duke Catalon for a 10-yard score to make it 7-0 in the first, and he hit John Leday for a 7-yarder, which gave Houston a 31-0 lead. Outside of the two picks he had against Arizona, so far so good in the Kyle Allen era as a Cougar.

Houston senior QB Kyle Allen completed 25-of-32 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 19-16 victory over Arizona. The two picks are frustrating, but for the most part, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller played well. He was accurate with his throws, and was able to push the ball down field against the Wildcat defense. His touchdown was a five-yarder to Linell Bonner to give Houston a 10-3 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter. It wasn't a perfect debut by any means, but it's a start that the former five-star recruit can build on.