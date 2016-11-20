Mike Gundy | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rizzo in leadoff spot for Cubs on Tuesday
Yadier Molina (back) returns to Cards' lineup
Shaw returns from family emergency list
Chris Davis (oblique) expected to land on DL
Dustin Pedroia delivers walk-off win Monday
Matt Adams crushes two homers in win Monday
Jameson Taillon impressive in return Monday
Cespedes (heel) thinks he'll play Tuesday
Josh Reddick exits game with concussion
Asdrubal Cabrera homers twice to beat Cubs
Jacob deGrom dominates Cubs in complete game
Jake Arrieta dealing with cut on right thumb
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills HC: We're invested in Jonathan Williams
Maclin gets Markus Wheaton money from Ravens
Ravens TE Watson agrees to steep pay cut
Hilton dealing with minor hamstring strain
Sammy Watkins (foot) took reps in team drills
Andrew Luck will not participate in minicamp
Doctson still working with 2nd-team offense
Ben Watson (Achilles') returns to practice
Branden Albert pledges to be at training camp
Jason Peters wants to rework his contract
Pumphrey 'getting significant' 1st-team work
Jets 'like what they've seen' out of ASJ
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Shayne Gostisbehere inks six-year extension
Joonas Korpisalo agrees to two-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Michael Self: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Lupton battles for 22nd place Pocono finish
Zane Smith: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Brennan Poole: Pocono Green 250 results
Todd Souza: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
A.J. Fike: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Matt Tifft: Pocono Green 250 results
Matt Levin: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
Praytor: #AnywhereIsPossible200 results
Cole Custer: Pocono Green 250 results
Blaine Perkins: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 12
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
Brooks comps QB Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor
5-star WR Jason intends to sign in December
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
Lucas Leiva open to Brazil return
Terry in talks with Bruce over Villa move
Morrison damages medial knee ligaments
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Gundy | Center
Team:
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
49
) / 8/12/1967
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma State signed HC Mike Gundy to a new five-year contract.
This contract replaces Gundy's old one, which would have expired on Dec. 31, 2019. The Cowboys' coach receives a raise to $4.2 million next year after making $3.9 million last season. Gundy will then receive a $125,000 raise every year after that. Gundy is 104-50 in 12 seasons at Oklahoma State. He's made 11 straight bowl games after missing the postseason in his very first year.
Jun 13 - 12:54 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Following Saturday's win over TCU, Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy indicated that he views his Cowboys as a Playoff contender.
Gundy attempted to pry open the brain of the Playoff committee, saying, "I know Kirby [Hocutt] had mentioned that the committee feels a certain way about that game. I think Kirby's playing poker and that they see us as a 10-win team. That's just my opinion." "That game," in this case, would be the Cowboys' controversial Hail Mary/lateral loss to Central Michigan in Week 2, one that should not have been, as a blatant officiating failure allowed the Chippewas a chance for their final, dramatic play. Scrubbing that loss off their resume, their lone legitimate defeat came at the hands of Baylor on September 24. "Nobody will convince me that we didn't get the win [against Central Michigan]," Gundy said. He has one vocal supporter in Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops, who couldn't resist taking an officiating shot, saying of Oklahoma State on Saturday night, "In my eyes, they only got one loss. You know, if you played by the rules."
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy indicated that he wants Big 12 officials to oversee non-conference games at Boone Pickett Stadium.
Gundy and the Cowboys were burned by an officiating gaffe at the end of Saturday's wild loss to Central Michigan. On the play in question, the Cowboys had the ball on fourth down and QB Mason Rudolph simply chucked the ball up to try to run out the clock. The officials called intentional grounding, which includes a loss of down. It all led to the Chippewas pulling off the rare Hail Mary/lateral combo for the win. After the game, MAC official Tim O'Dey admitted that the infraction should not have handed the ball back to Central Michigan. The MAC has suspended that officiating crew for two games, while the Big 12 has done likewise for their replay booth.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Source:
Mark Cooper on Twitter
Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder indicated that he would be open to a resumption of his school's rivalry with Tulsa.
Oklahoma State and Tulsa are currently scheduled to play in 2017 and 2020, but do not have an arrangement for a regular series. Holder would like to change that. "We like the idea of playing Tulsa in football and basketball on an annual basis. This matchup brings a lot of passion on both sides," he said. "I’ve visited about this multiple times with [Tulsa AD] Derrick Gragg, and I believe that he is open-minded about the concept." The two teams last played in 2011, when the Cowboys came away with a 59-33 win. On the whole, Oklahoma State holds a 40-27-5 advantage in the rivalry. Another fun stat to liven up your Fourth of July festivities (tell your friends and neighbors!), Tulsa is currently on a 20-game road losing streak against Oklahoma State. They have not won in Stillwater since 1951.
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 02:13:00 PM
Source:
Tulsa World
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
Jun 13 - 12:54 PM
Gundy argues Oklahoma State as Playoff team
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 11:28:00 AM
Gundy wants Power 5 refs for non-conference
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Oklahoma State, Tulsa could resume rivalry
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 02:13:00 PM
More Mike Gundy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Stoops
OK
(1394)
2
M. Zaire
UF
(1017)
3
D. James
FSU
(967)
4
J. Fields
HS
(933)
5
A. Gilman
ND
(740)
6
L. Riley
OK
(657)
7
S. Darnold
USC
(607)
8
T. Luatua
ND
(597)
9
T. Johnson
OKS
(566)
10
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(513)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma State Cowboys Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
»
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
»
Brooks comps QB Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor
»
5-star WR Jason intends to sign in December
»
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
»
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
»
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
»
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
»
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
»
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
»
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
»
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved