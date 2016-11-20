Mike Gundy | Center Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (49) / 8/12/1967

Oklahoma State signed HC Mike Gundy to a new five-year contract. This contract replaces Gundy's old one, which would have expired on Dec. 31, 2019. The Cowboys' coach receives a raise to $4.2 million next year after making $3.9 million last season. Gundy will then receive a $125,000 raise every year after that. Gundy is 104-50 in 12 seasons at Oklahoma State. He's made 11 straight bowl games after missing the postseason in his very first year. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Following Saturday's win over TCU, Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy indicated that he views his Cowboys as a Playoff contender. Gundy attempted to pry open the brain of the Playoff committee, saying, "I know Kirby [Hocutt] had mentioned that the committee feels a certain way about that game. I think Kirby's playing poker and that they see us as a 10-win team. That's just my opinion." "That game," in this case, would be the Cowboys' controversial Hail Mary/lateral loss to Central Michigan in Week 2, one that should not have been, as a blatant officiating failure allowed the Chippewas a chance for their final, dramatic play. Scrubbing that loss off their resume, their lone legitimate defeat came at the hands of Baylor on September 24. "Nobody will convince me that we didn't get the win [against Central Michigan]," Gundy said. He has one vocal supporter in Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops, who couldn't resist taking an officiating shot, saying of Oklahoma State on Saturday night, "In my eyes, they only got one loss. You know, if you played by the rules." Source: ESPN.com

Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy indicated that he wants Big 12 officials to oversee non-conference games at Boone Pickett Stadium. Gundy and the Cowboys were burned by an officiating gaffe at the end of Saturday's wild loss to Central Michigan. On the play in question, the Cowboys had the ball on fourth down and QB Mason Rudolph simply chucked the ball up to try to run out the clock. The officials called intentional grounding, which includes a loss of down. It all led to the Chippewas pulling off the rare Hail Mary/lateral combo for the win. After the game, MAC official Tim O'Dey admitted that the infraction should not have handed the ball back to Central Michigan. The MAC has suspended that officiating crew for two games, while the Big 12 has done likewise for their replay booth. Source: Mark Cooper on Twitter