Kirby Smart | Center Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (41) / 12/23/1975

Georgia approved a $63 million renovation plan for Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs just opened up a new indoor facility. Onward to the next project, now. It will be an extensive one. Of the $63 million tabbed for Sanford Stadium renovations, $53 million will be raised by fundraising efforts from the athletic department, with the final $10 million coming from reserves in the department. The money will go toward moving the home locker room, creating a 500-seat "recruiting plaza" above student seating and moving the scoreboard back 30 feet (in order to accommodate for that plaza). The renovation is expected to take about 17 months. Georgia's new locker room should be ready by the time the 2018 season starts. Source: Dawg Nation

Georgia HC Kirby Smart addressed expectations, saying, "I feel the pressure of the whole state." "The people that love this place, I want to be great for them," Smart said. "I want to be great for us. I want to be great for these players." He referred to the immense task of taking over as head coach at Georgia -- previous HC Mark Richt held a 145-51 record in his 15-year career with the Bulldogs-- as "overwhelming [at times]" and spoke to the goal of winning the conference. "That's the aiming point: going and winning the SEC and getting in that four and then going and playing teams that maybe aren't as good as the ones you played during the year." Source: ESPN.com

Georgia AD Mitch McGarity apologized to the board of directors for the contract Ludacris signed to perform at the spring game. "There are no reruns in life so we need to turn the page, learn from our mistakes and do everything we can to make sure errors of this nature do not reoccur," McGarity said. Ludacris netted $65,000, liquor (amorphous amount) and a box of condoms for his work during spring festivities. School president Jere Morehead summed it up well enough, saying, "[o]bviously in retrospect they should have done a more thorough job of reviewing all of the riders and removing those that were objectionable." Source: ESPN.com