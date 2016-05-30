Kirby Smart | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
O's sign Juan Francisco to minors contract
Alex Reyes to go for second opinion on elbow
Wacha expected to be in Cardinals' rotation
Tillman (shoulder) could begin year on DL
Perkins (shoulder) throws off mound Tue.
Mackanin says Gomez 'deserves' to be closer
Richards (elbow) says he feels 100 percent
Walker loses arb. hearing against D-Backs
Odorizzi wins arb. hearing against Rays
Stroman wins arb. case, will make $3.4M
Collin McHugh wins arb. case against Astros
Tanaka to start Opening Day for Yankees
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: DEN working to meet with Victor Cruz
Steelers expected to keep TE Ladarius Green
Rams RB coach: Gurley pass pro must improve
Browns QBs coach likes Tyrod Taylor 'a lot'
Cardinals believe John Brown will be healthy
Bengals take flier on CB Bene Benwikere
Report: Cousins, 'Skins yet to make progress
Report: Coates didn't undergo hand surgery
Cost for Bears to tag Alshon again: $17.5M
QBs coach thinks Goff's ceiling 'really high'
Colin Kaepernick 'open to returning' to 49ers
Roman: Ravens will not be 'ground and pound'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Deal Breakdown: Serge for Ross
Feb 14
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ricky Rubio hands out 16 assists in loss
Andrew Wiggins' 41 not enough for Wolves
Ty Lawson (adductor) won't play Tuesday
Norman Powell starts second half over Poeltl
Lance Stephenson (ankle) doubtful to return
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Tuesday
Klay Thompson (heel) will play Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl getting another start Tuesday
Terrence Jones, Cunningham out Wednesday
Jabari Parker's timetable set at 12 months
Serge Ibaka out Tuesday, could play Wednesday
Jimmy Butler (heel) will play Tuesday vs. TOR
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Robbed of Paul
Feb 14
Dose: Smith douses the Flames
Feb 14
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
Dose: Brent Burns
Feb 13
Waiver Wired: Pick Pominville
Feb 12
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Auston Matthews scores 2G in win over NYI
Evgeni Malkin scores 1G, 1A in win over VAN
Evander Kane (illness) won't play on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin returns Tuesday night
Canadiens name Claude Julien new head coach
Habs fire Michel Therrien, hire Claude Julien
Coyotes will go with Domingue against Oilers
Jason Spezza will be back on Tuesday night
Sami Vatanen (LBI) ruled out for Tuesday
E. Kane (illness) to be a game-time decision
Thomas Vanek expects to play Wednesday
Paul Stastny on IR, out for Wed. and Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Earnhardt’s Pocono record, 3rd-best overall
In strong equipment, Clint Bowyer is a gem
Kyle Busch 2nd-best at RIR during last 3 yrs
Chase Elliott: 2 consistent Daytona starts
Matt Kenseth best at NHMS over last 3 yrs
Dean ready for Daytona ARCA Series return
Daytona double-duty for Clint King
Landon Cassill: Good Daytona dark horse
Denny Hamlin best at Daytona over last 3 yrs
DJ Kennington to attempt 2nd MENC start Dayto
Kevin Harvick 2nd-best at Kansas
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia approves $63 million renovation
Casserly: Garropolo bests 2017 QB class
Foreman fought through broken hand in 2016
Irish grab pledge from four-star S Allen
Mike MacIntyre extension tabled until April
LSU to hold a 'wide open' QB competition
Ex-WKU LB McCollum follows Brohm to Purdue
WR Hopper to participate in Clemson's Pro Day
S Hudson transfers to OSU, 3rd FBS school
Mayock views Cam Robinson as an interior OL
Two NFLers say McCaffrey can't be team's RB1
Adding an EDGE is 'job No. 1' for the Colts
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus to miss months with broken foot
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
Bilic: Carroll can impress Southgate anytime
Improved Cherries bite the dust vs Man City
Magic man Lanzini shines against West Brom
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kirby Smart | Center
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 12/23/1975
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia approved a $63 million renovation plan for Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs just opened up a new indoor facility. Onward to the next project, now. It will be an extensive one. Of the $63 million tabbed for Sanford Stadium renovations, $53 million will be raised by fundraising efforts from the athletic department, with the final $10 million coming from reserves in the department. The money will go toward moving the home locker room, creating a 500-seat "recruiting plaza" above student seating and moving the scoreboard back 30 feet (in order to accommodate for that plaza). The renovation is expected to take about 17 months. Georgia's new locker room should be ready by the time the 2018 season starts.
Feb 14 - 10:30 PM
Source:
Dawg Nation
Georgia HC Kirby Smart addressed expectations, saying, "I feel the pressure of the whole state."
"The people that love this place, I want to be great for them," Smart said. "I want to be great for us. I want to be great for these players." He referred to the immense task of taking over as head coach at Georgia -- previous HC Mark Richt held a 145-51 record in his 15-year career with the Bulldogs-- as "overwhelming [at times]" and spoke to the goal of winning the conference. "That's the aiming point: going and winning the SEC and getting in that four and then going and playing teams that maybe aren't as good as the ones you played during the year."
Mon, May 30, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Georgia AD Mitch McGarity apologized to the board of directors for the contract Ludacris signed to perform at the spring game.
"There are no reruns in life so we need to turn the page, learn from our mistakes and do everything we can to make sure errors of this nature do not reoccur," McGarity said. Ludacris netted $65,000, liquor (amorphous amount) and a box of condoms for his work during spring festivities. School president Jere Morehead summed it up well enough, saying, "[o]bviously in retrospect they should have done a more thorough job of reviewing all of the riders and removing those that were objectionable."
Sat, May 28, 2016 01:48:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Georgia announced that per-seat donations for priority season-ticket holders will rise an average of 17% starting in 2017.
This rate-hike for those interested in Georgia season tickets is expected to generate in the neighborhood of $2.5 million in extra revenue. AD Greg McGarity noted that the price bump comes in anticipation of big things for the Bulldogs in the future. "We wanted to be respectable in the increase to not price people out of a certain area but we did feel like we needed to make an adjustment," he said.
Fri, May 27, 2016 02:29:00 PM
Source:
Athens Banner-Herald
Georgia approves $63 million renovation
Feb 14 - 10:30 PM
Kirby Smart understands weight of Georgia
Mon, May 30, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Georgia AD McGarity apologizes for Ludacris
Sat, May 28, 2016 01:48:00 PM
Georgia raising ticket prices under Smart
Fri, May 27, 2016 02:29:00 PM
More Kirby Smart Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
TAM
(1042)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(949)
3
J. Ross
WA
(807)
4
D. Stringfellow
MS
(796)
5
P. Mahomes
TTU
(770)
6
P. Fleck
MN
(759)
7
J. McNichols
BSU
(719)
8
M. Trubisky
UNC
(704)
9
D. Webb
CAL
(671)
10
S. Darnold
USC
(636)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Bulldogs Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Nick Saban finds himself (once again) in need of a new offensive coordinator after Steve Sarkisian's flight to the Falcons.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
»
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Georgia approves $63 million renovation
»
Casserly: Garropolo bests 2017 QB class
»
Foreman fought through broken hand in 2016
»
Irish grab pledge from four-star S Allen
»
Mike MacIntyre extension tabled until April
»
LSU to hold a 'wide open' QB competition
»
Ex-WKU LB McCollum follows Brohm to Purdue
»
WR Hopper to participate in Clemson's Pro Day
»
S Hudson transfers to OSU, 3rd FBS school
»
Mayock views Cam Robinson as an interior OL
»
Two NFLers say McCaffrey can't be team's RB1
»
Adding an EDGE is 'job No. 1' for the Colts
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved