Kirby Smart | Center

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (41) / 12/23/1975

Georgia approved a $63 million renovation plan for Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs just opened up a new indoor facility. Onward to the next project, now. It will be an extensive one. Of the $63 million tabbed for Sanford Stadium renovations, $53 million will be raised by fundraising efforts from the athletic department, with the final $10 million coming from reserves in the department. The money will go toward moving the home locker room, creating a 500-seat "recruiting plaza" above student seating and moving the scoreboard back 30 feet (in order to accommodate for that plaza). The renovation is expected to take about 17 months. Georgia's new locker room should be ready by the time the 2018 season starts. Feb 14 - 10:30 PM
Source: Dawg Nation
