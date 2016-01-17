Frank Wilson | Center Team: UT San Antonio Roadrunners Age / DOB: (43) / 11/5/1973

UTSA system regents have approved a new five-year contract for HC Frank Wilson. Wilson, 43, will make $4.775 million over the length of the contract, which is set to kick in on September 1 and last through the 2021 season. "We are very excited about the leadership that Coach Wilson has brought to our football program and athletic department as a whole," said AD Lynn Hickey in a statement. During his first season at the helm of the Roadrunners' ship, Wilson helped guide the team to a 6-6 record in the regular season. They were subsequently laid low by New Mexico in bowl play. Source: College Football Talk

Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman floated several potential head-coaching replacements for Ole Miss, including UTSA HC Frank Wilson. A little throat-clearing before we get to Feldman's potential down-the-road replacements for resigned Rebs HC Hugh Freeze. For starters, Feldman believes that current interim HC Matt Luke could potentially stay at the helm for the next two seasons. He also does not see obvious names like Chip Kelly or Les Miles taking the job. As for options outside of Luke, Feldman tags UTSA HC Frank Wilson, Memphis HC Mike Norvell and Troy HC Neal Brown as names to watch. Source: Sports Illustrated

UTSA released five of its six assistant coaches. The coaching purge comes just days after LSU RB coach Frank Wilson took over as the Roadrunners' head honcho. The five in question are TE coach Charlie Reeve, OL coach Mike Markuson, RB coach Polo Gutierrez, CB coach Jeff Popovich and DL coach Eric Roark. Somehow, WR coach Tony Jeffrey survived the cut. He's the only coach left from former HC Larry Coker's staff. Source: mysanantonio.com