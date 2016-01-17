Player Page

Frank Wilson | Center

Team: UT San Antonio Roadrunners
Age / DOB:  (43) / 11/5/1973

Latest News

Recent News

UTSA system regents have approved a new five-year contract for HC Frank Wilson.
Wilson, 43, will make $4.775 million over the length of the contract, which is set to kick in on September 1 and last through the 2021 season. "We are very excited about the leadership that Coach Wilson has brought to our football program and athletic department as a whole," said AD Lynn Hickey in a statement. During his first season at the helm of the Roadrunners' ship, Wilson helped guide the team to a 6-6 record in the regular season. They were subsequently laid low by New Mexico in bowl play. Aug 24 - 6:58 PM
Source: College Football Talk
More Frank Wilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 