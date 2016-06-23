David Sills | Wide Receiver Team: West Virginia Mountaineers Age / DOB: (21) / 5/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 204

West Virginia junior WR David Sills caught seven passes for 153 yard and three touchdowns in Saturday's 56-20 victory over East Carolina. Sills (6'4/203) used to be famous for being the seventh grader who verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and USC. That was when he was teenaged quarterback. Now he's a physical, reliable wide receiver on the outside who's opening to the year reminds of what Chad Hansen was doing at Cal early last season. Sills has a 16-247-5 line through two games.

West Virginia junior WR David Sills caught six passes for 98 yards in the team's spring game. That Sills is even a member of the team is something -- he had actually transferred to the JUCO ranks in the summer of 2016 before looping back around to rejoin the Mountaineers for the coming season. The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder has also transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver since his initial stint at West Virginia. ESPN's Jake Trotter writes that Sills "quickly positioned himself this spring as a go-to receiver for new QB Will Grier." Source: ESPN.com

West Virginia sophomore QB David Sills is transferring to the JUCO level in order to receive more reps. Remember the seventh grader who verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and USC? That is this guy. Out of high school he was viewed as four-star recruit. Sills was practicing at receiver for the Mountaineers, so it seems evident he wants to find a place where he can stay at quarterback. Matt Welch reports Sills is headed for El Camino College in Torrence, California. Source: DK Pittsburgh Sports