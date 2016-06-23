Player Page

David Sills | Wide Receiver

Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 204

Latest News

Recent News

West Virginia junior WR David Sills caught seven passes for 153 yard and three touchdowns in Saturday's 56-20 victory over East Carolina.
Sills (6'4/203) used to be famous for being the seventh grader who verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and USC. That was when he was teenaged quarterback. Now he's a physical, reliable wide receiver on the outside who's opening to the year reminds of what Chad Hansen was doing at Cal early last season. Sills has a 16-247-5 line through two games. Sep 9 - 4:59 PM
More David Sills Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 