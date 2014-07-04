Player Page

Nile Sykes | Defensive Lineman

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 219

Indiana redshirt junior DL Nile Sykes will miss the 2017 season due to an undisclosed injury.
Indiana HC Tom Allen did not offer specifics as to the nature of the injury beyond the fact that it occurred earlier this summer and that Sykes (6'1/219) has already undergone surgery. "I hurt for him," Allen said. "He's worked extremely hard." This past season, Sykes recorded 18 tackles (7.0 TFL) and five sacks while making one start. Ja'Marez Bowen and Brandon Wilson could potentially see more work now that Sykes has been ruled out for the campaign. Aug 1 - 8:10 PM
Source: Rivals
