Nile Sykes | Defensive Lineman

Indiana HC Tom Allen did not offer specifics as to the nature of the injury beyond the fact that it occurred earlier this summer and that Sykes (6'1/219) has already undergone surgery. "I hurt for him," Allen said. "He's worked extremely hard." This past season, Sykes recorded 18 tackles (7.0 TFL) and five sacks while making one start. Ja'Marez Bowen and Brandon Wilson could potentially see more work now that Sykes has been ruled out for the campaign.

Indiana redshirt junior DL Nile Sykes will miss the 2017 season due to an undisclosed injury.

On Friday, the Hoosiers made the announcement that the three-star recruit, who is from the state of Illinois, had been added to Indiana's 2014 roster.

CBS Sports' Chip Patterson reports that freshman LB Nile Sykes has been released to join Indiana University immediately.

Freshman LB Nile Sykes will not play for Notre Dame in 2014, according to Dan Murphy.

Sykes is looking for a new school to call home, and Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman suggests Indiana. The linebacker was a three-star recruit, according to Rivals, and is from the state of Illinois.