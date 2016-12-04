Tommy Tuberville | Center Team: Cincinnati Bearcats Age / DOB: (62) / 9/18/1954

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that former Cincinnati HC Tommy Tuberville is considering running for the Alabama governorship in 2018. "Everybody wants non-politicians now. Eighty-percent of it is name recognition," a member of Tuberville's camp told Dodd. The 62-year-old stepped down as Cincinnati's head coach at the beginning of December following a 4-8 campaign. While his most recent coaching stop was with the Bearcats, he has the requisite Alabama roots, too, having posted an 85-40 record during his nine years at Auburn (1999-2008). Dodd relays that a statewide phone poll is currently being conducted to assess the feasibility of a political run. Tuberville's decision as to whether or not to run figures to be made within the next few weeks. Source: CBS Sports

Tommy Tuberville stepped down as Cincinnati's head coach. The Bearcats had back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2013 and 2014 but fell off a bit in 2015 and then went 4-8 this season, winning just one American Athletic Conference game. Tuberville had an 85-40 record (52-30 SEC) at Auburn from 1999-2008. Football Scoop is reporting that Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck and Troy's Neal Brown are possible candidates for the Cincinnati job. We're big fans of both. Source: CBS Sports

In regards to Cincinnati's 4-5 record, HC Tommy Tuberville said that "you've got to understand the perspective of coaches and players." "Come up and spend a week with us all week, getting ready for a game. There’s a lot of scenarios you go through. Hey, I’m trying to get us over the goal line," Tuberville. The coach got into lukewarm-to-slightly-scalding water in Saturday's loss to BYU, getting into an intense exchange with a fan after the game. Tuberville later apologized for that incident. The Bearcats will need to win two of their final three games to gain bowl eligibility. They close the season with contests against UCF, Memphis and Tulsa. Source: cincinnati.com