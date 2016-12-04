Player Page

Tommy Tuberville | Center

Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Age / DOB:  (62) / 9/18/1954

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that former Cincinnati HC Tommy Tuberville is considering running for the Alabama governorship in 2018.
"Everybody wants non-politicians now. Eighty-percent of it is name recognition," a member of Tuberville's camp told Dodd. The 62-year-old stepped down as Cincinnati's head coach at the beginning of December following a 4-8 campaign. While his most recent coaching stop was with the Bearcats, he has the requisite Alabama roots, too, having posted an 85-40 record during his nine years at Auburn (1999-2008). Dodd relays that a statewide phone poll is currently being conducted to assess the feasibility of a political run. Tuberville's decision as to whether or not to run figures to be made within the next few weeks. Feb 21 - 4:12 PM
Source: CBS Sports
