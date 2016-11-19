Jordan Scarlett | Running Back

Scarlett praised the Wolverines front for their ability to hold their ground, but be on the lookout for misdirection or outside runs. The Wolverines lost a number of defensive linemen to the NFL, including Graham Glasgow, Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton. Still, we expect them to reload.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff passes along that he has heard from scouts that Florida junior RB Jordan Scarlett possesses "NFL vision and quickness."

Aschoff believes that Scarlett could step up for 1,000 yards rushing during the coming campaign as he tries to put his best foot forward for the NFL. The analyst cites an improved offensive line as one reason the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder should find success in 2017. This past season, Scarlett rushed for 889 yards (5.0 YPC) and six touchdowns. Should he declare for next spring's draft upon the close of the coming campaign, he could see interest on Day 3 or potentially Day 2.