Jordan Scarlett | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
September Shortstop Rankings
Aug 30
September Third Baseman Ranks
Aug 30
September Second Baseman Ranks
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ausmus: Miggy's back problem likely chronic
C.J. Cron homers twice in rout over Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt powers D'Backs past LAD
Luke Weaver has second straight 10-K start
Correa (thumb) tallies two RBI in rehab game
Bellinger (ankle) homers in only rehab game
Giancarlo Stanton swats home run No. 51
Schebler hits grand slam, plates five runs
Dylan Bundy strikes out 12 in one-hit shutout
Manny Machado clubs a pair of solo homers
Giants have interest in Tigers' Justin Upton
Alex Wood (shoulder) to return Sunday at SD
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
Fantasy Kicker Sleepers
Aug 29
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 28
RotoPat: Fantasy Top 50s 2017
Aug 28
Draft Recap: Husband vs. Wife
Aug 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints, Chiefs expected to call FA Joe Haden
Can't find trade, Browns release CB Joe Haden
Update: Zeke's appeal to carry into Thursday
Decker (ankle) resumes practicing Tuesday
Corey Davis back at Titans practice Tuesday
Rivera: We don't know how Cam will perform
Ziggy Ansah expected to be ready for Week 1
Gareon Conley (shin) finally back at practice
Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol
Trubisky playing in fourth preseason game
Gruden: Josh Doctson hasn't done much for us
Report: Jets put Matt Forte on trade block
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Report: CLE not sure Thomas can avoid surgery
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott to reunite with Dad's No. 9
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Lee 4th in Elkhart Lake, 3rd in ARS points
Dean: 9th at Elkhart Lake, 4th in ARCA points
Bret Holmes: Road America 100 results
Riley Herbst: Runner-up at Road America
Thomas Praytor: Road America 100 results
Brad Smith: DNF at Road America
Mike Basham: Road America 100 results
Ryan Sieg to honor his brother at Darlington
Bobby Gerhart: Road America 100 results
Motorcraft/Quick Lane returns to #21 in 2018
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
Suri hunts Horsey; wins the Made in Denmark
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
NCAA rejects S Gilman's eligibility appeal
Davis released from hospital, is day-to-day
KU RB Matthews (heart) retires from football
ND TE Mack (hamstring) is 100-percent healthy
Washington LB Azeem Victor susp. for opener
Could the 2018 draft produce 5 round one QBs?
Hicks (undisclosed) questionable for opener
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW3
Aug 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kieran Gibbs trades London for Midlands
Stoke City sign CB Wimmer from Spurs
England quartet sit out of training
Manuel Lanzini out for WC qualifiers
Injury rules Pickford out of WC qualifiers
Former England keeper joins Huddersfield
Oxlade-Chamberlain headed to Chelsea
Coutinho given the all-clear to play for BRA
Chelsea midfielder joins Birmingham on loan
Jones OK to play despite nagging ankle injury
Iwobi misses disastrous Anfield defeat
Wanyama out as THFC fail to win away from WHL
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Scarlett | Running Back
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Florida junior RB Jordan Scarlett believes the Gators can attack Michigan's defensive line sideline to sideline.
Scarlett praised the Wolverines front for their ability to hold their ground, but be on the lookout for misdirection or outside runs. The Wolverines lost a number of defensive linemen to the NFL, including Graham Glasgow, Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton. Still, we expect them to reload.
Aug 30 - 9:34 AM
Source:
Graham Hall on Twitter
ESPN's Edward Aschoff passes along that he has heard from scouts that Florida junior RB Jordan Scarlett possesses "NFL vision and quickness."
Aschoff believes that Scarlett could step up for 1,000 yards rushing during the coming campaign as he tries to put his best foot forward for the NFL. The analyst cites an improved offensive line as one reason the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder should find success in 2017. This past season, Scarlett rushed for 889 yards (5.0 YPC) and six touchdowns. Should he declare for next spring's draft upon the close of the coming campaign, he could see interest on Day 3 or potentially Day 2.
Jun 10 - 3:45 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Florida sophomore RB Jordan Scarlett rushed for 108 yards on 22 carries in Saturday's 16-10 win over LSU.
Scarlett has turned up the heat over the last two weekends. In addition to Saturday's 108 yards, he also busted up South Carolina for 134 yards last Saturday. This, after managing just one 100-yard game in Florida's first eight games. He will try to keep the good times rolling in next Saturday's showdown with Florida State.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 04:39:00 PM
Florida sophomore RB Jordan Scarlett rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries in the school's 20-7 win over South Carolina.
The 134 yards are a career high. Scarlett's 20 carries were the second most of his season behind the school's victory over Georgia a few weeks ago, when the sophomore received 26 carries. Expect Scarlett to be a focal point moving forward with Austin Appleby at quarterback.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Aug 30 - 9:34 AM
Florida RB Jordan Scarlett has 'NFL vision'
Jun 10 - 3:45 PM
Scarlett leads Gators with 108 yards rushing
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 04:39:00 PM
Gators RB Scarlett produces 134 yds vs SC
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:56:00 PM
More Jordan Scarlett Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Richards
MIA
(696)
2
L. Fournette
LSU
(683)
3
A. Key
LSU
(663)
4
D. Law
UAB
(610)
5
K. Hunt
TOL
(555)
6
M. Zaire
UF
(536)
7
D. Johnson
FAU
(489)
8
J. Fisher
FSU
(473)
9
D. Swinney
CLE
(420)
10
D. Cook
FSU
(410)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Gators Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Ohio State, Alabama, USC and FSU are all in line for a Playoff run as Rotoworld's CFB season-preview series draws to a close.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
»
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
»
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
»
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
»
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
»
NCAA rejects S Gilman's eligibility appeal
»
Davis released from hospital, is day-to-day
»
KU RB Matthews (heart) retires from football
»
ND TE Mack (hamstring) is 100-percent healthy
»
Washington LB Azeem Victor susp. for opener
»
Could the 2018 draft produce 5 round one QBs?
»
Hicks (undisclosed) questionable for opener
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved