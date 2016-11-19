Player Page

Jordan Scarlett | Running Back

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Florida junior RB Jordan Scarlett believes the Gators can attack Michigan's defensive line sideline to sideline.
Scarlett praised the Wolverines front for their ability to hold their ground, but be on the lookout for misdirection or outside runs. The Wolverines lost a number of defensive linemen to the NFL, including Graham Glasgow, Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton. Still, we expect them to reload. Aug 30 - 9:34 AM
Source: Graham Hall on Twitter
More Jordan Scarlett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 