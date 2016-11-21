Travis Rudolph | Wide Receiver Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that FSU junior WR Travis Rudolph will declare for the NFL Draft. Rudolph has been projected in the middle- to late-rounds in industry mock exercises. He caught 56 passes on 100 targets (only five drops) for 851 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. A runner of smooth routes and the possessor of strong hands, Rudolph is a "well-rounded receiver" who "lacks elusiveness in the open field," according to CBS. In other words, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a possession receiver. Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate are now locked in as the Seminoles' go-to receivers next year. The deadline to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16. Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter

FSU junior WR Travis Rudolph had five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win at Syracuse. Rudolph is up to a 49-744-6 line, which is in line with his 59-916-7 line from last year. He's been hot since mid-October, going off for 13 catches for 238 yards against Wake Forest and then scoring a touchdown in three straight games.

NFL Media's Chad Reuter believes FSU junior WR Travis Rudolph "showed the stop-start ability and acceleration to grab scouts' attention" versus Wake Forest on Saturday. Rudolph caught 13 passes for 250 yards (18.3 yards per catch with a long of 58 yards) in Saturday's 17-6 victory. "The Seminoles' passing game is at its best when it gets the ball to Rudolph in space to take advantage of his agility," Reuter wrote. "He's making it clear to scouts that whenever he gets into an NFL offense with a consistent passing game, he'll be a playmaker." Source: NFL.com