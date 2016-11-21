Player Page

Travis Rudolph | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that FSU junior WR Travis Rudolph will declare for the NFL Draft.
Rudolph has been projected in the middle- to late-rounds in industry mock exercises. He caught 56 passes on 100 targets (only five drops) for 851 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. A runner of smooth routes and the possessor of strong hands, Rudolph is a "well-rounded receiver" who "lacks elusiveness in the open field," according to CBS. In other words, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is a possession receiver. Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate are now locked in as the Seminoles' go-to receivers next year. The deadline to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16. Jan 12 - 3:41 PM
Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter
