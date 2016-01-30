Player Page

Tanner Lee | Quarterback

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

The Senior Bowl's Patrick Woo was extremely impressed by Nebraska redshirt junior QB Tanner Lee during the Manning Passing Academy.
"Tanner Lee was my favorite guy," Woo commented after attending the event that also included Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and others. "(Lee) embodies everything you want in a true pocket passer," Woo concluded. Lee sat out all of last season after transferring from Tulane, where he started 19 games in two seasons. Lee then won the starting job this spring and has not looked back since. Jun 29 - 10:06 AM
Source: Land Of 10
