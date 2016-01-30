Tanner Lee | Quarterback Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Age / DOB: (22) / 2/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220

The Senior Bowl's Patrick Woo was extremely impressed by Nebraska redshirt junior QB Tanner Lee during the Manning Passing Academy. "Tanner Lee was my favorite guy," Woo commented after attending the event that also included Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and others. "(Lee) embodies everything you want in a true pocket passer," Woo concluded. Lee sat out all of last season after transferring from Tulane, where he started 19 games in two seasons. Lee then won the starting job this spring and has not looked back since. Source: Land Of 10

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren writes that "[i]f (Nebraska redshirt senior QB Tanner) Lee can manage games and not make big mistakes, the Huskers could be on their way to an excellent season." Cornhuskers HC Mike Riley tagged the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Lee as his starting quarterback for the coming season after the team wrapped up spring practice. Writes VanHaaren, "Lee doesn’t need to light the world on fire, especially with a defense that should be improved." The former Tulane gunslinger threw for a combined 3,601 yards with a 23/21 TD/INT ratio in two seasons with the Green Wave prior to transferring over to Nebraska last offseason. Source: ESPN.com

Nebraska HC Mike Riley named redshirt senior QB Tanner Lee the starter after the close of spring practice. "He’s a magnet. He’s really well-respected. People look up to him. He’s not a guy who has to give speeches," Riley said. Lee, who transferred over from Tulane last January, will be taking over for the departed Tommy Armstrong, who turned in an inconsistent-but-ultimately-respectable career with the Cornhuskers. During the team's spring game, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Riley has seen the same kind of transition in Lee that Matt Moore put in after transferring from UCLA to Oregon State. "He could have come in as that big L.A. guy who was a hotshot, but he was a regular guy. He was a magnet. Tanner entered in the same way." Source: Omaha World-Herald