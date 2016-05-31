Skai Moore | Linebacker Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220

South Carolina senior LB Skai Moore announced he will return to school in 2017. Great news for Will Muschamp and crew, as Moore decided to return for a fifth year after losing 2016 to a neck injury. Moore will take a redshirt after aggravating a herniated disk from the 2015 season. The star LB recorded 110 tackles in 2015 to earn him All-SEC honors. He's led the Gamecocks in tackles in all three seasons he's played. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

South Carolina senior LB Skai Moore will have surgery to repair a disc in his neck and will miss the 2016 season. Moore is the star of South Carolina's defense and one of the most talented linebackers in the country. Moore's injury did not heal as the staff and team had hoped, so surgery is the result. The plan is for Moore to redshirt the season and return to the field in 2017 for the Gamecocks, however, Moore flirted with the NFL after last season, so that should be under consideration. There was talk of Moore playing a hybrid safety role for the Gamecocks in Will Muschamp's first season. Source: Josh Kendall on Twitter

CBS Sports draft analyst Rob Rang deemed South Carolina senior LB Skai Moore to be the No. 8 senior prospect in the 2017 class. Rang wouldn't quite go so far as to give Moore the dreaded "undersized" label, but he did note that the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder "perhaps lack[s] ideal size." That aside, the analyst wrote, "Moore is athletic, instinctive and possesses a knack for making the game-changing play." Last season, the Gamecock linebacker recorded 110 tackles (6.5 for loss), a pair of sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. Source: CBS Sports