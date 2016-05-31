Skai Moore | Linebacker

Player Page

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220

South Carolina senior LB Skai Moore announced he will return to school in 2017.
Great news for Will Muschamp and crew, as Moore decided to return for a fifth year after losing 2016 to a neck injury. Moore will take a redshirt after aggravating a herniated disk from the 2015 season. The star LB recorded 110 tackles in 2015 to earn him All-SEC honors. He's led the Gamecocks in tackles in all three seasons he's played. Jan 16 - 3:43 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
