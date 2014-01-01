Speedy Noil | Wide Receiver Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 185

Texas A&M suspended junior WR Speedy Noil following his turning himself in to authorities in relation to a marijuana possession charge. Noil surrendered himself on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He subsequently posted $2,000 bond. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has had something of a star-crossed career with the Aggies. He was suspended for last season's bowl for reasons unknown and authorities arrested him last April for driving without a license. Presumably, he will sit out this season's Texas Bowl showdown with Kansas State on December 28. Source: ESPN.com

Texas A&M junior WR Speedy Noil turned himself in on a charge of marijuana possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Noil posted $2,000 bond. Noil can't get out of his own way, as he was arrested last April for driving without a license and was suspended for last year's bowl game for unspecified reasons. Noil only caught 21 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns this season. Source: Brent Zwerneman on Twitter

Texas A&M junior WR Speedy Noil (suspension) is expected to start against Prairie View A&M this weekend. Noil sat out Saturday's season-opening win against UCLA due to a two-game suspension issued prior to bowl action in December. Now that the entirety of the punishment has been completed, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout is expected to take on his normal starting duties against Prairie View A&M on Saturday. As HC Kevin Sumlin put it, "I expect him to pick up where he left off in fall camp. He earned the starting spot." Source: Billy Liucci on Twitter