Speedy Noil | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Texas A&M suspended junior WR Speedy Noil following his turning himself in to authorities in relation to a marijuana possession charge.
Noil surrendered himself on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He subsequently posted $2,000 bond. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has had something of a star-crossed career with the Aggies. He was suspended for last season's bowl for reasons unknown and authorities arrested him last April for driving without a license. Presumably, he will sit out this season's Texas Bowl showdown with Kansas State on December 28. Dec 21 - 12:14 PM
