Joe Mixon | Running Back

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 226

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore RB Joe Mixon apologized for striking a woman in 2014.
Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season, but was otherwise not punished for punching a woman in the face at a restaurant that summer. Earlier this week, Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops admitted that penalty looks laughably thin two-and-a-half years later. On Friday, Mixon held a press conference to apologize for the troubling incident, saying, "Every day I gotta live with it, gotta sleep with it. It haunts me to this day. If I could take it all back I would." This assault has resurfaced in the news following the release of the surveillance videotape from the restaurant in which the assault occurred. Draft Insider Tony Pauline has heard that if Mixon declares for the 2017 NFL Draft, he may well go undrafted due to this incident. Dec 23 - 4:00 PM
Source: USA Today
