Joe Mixon | Running Back

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore RB Joe Mixon apologized for striking a woman in 2014. Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season, but was otherwise not punished for punching a woman in the face at a restaurant that summer. Earlier this week, Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops admitted that penalty looks laughably thin two-and-a-half years later. On Friday, Mixon held a press conference to apologize for the troubling incident, saying, "Every day I gotta live with it, gotta sleep with it. It haunts me to this day. If I could take it all back I would." This assault has resurfaced in the news following the release of the surveillance videotape from the restaurant in which the assault occurred. Draft Insider Tony Pauline has heard that if Mixon declares for the 2017 NFL Draft, he may well go undrafted due to this incident. Source: USA Today

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops said that in retrospect, he believes the one-year suspension for redshirt sophomore RB Joe Mixon in response to his punching a woman in 2014 was not strict enough. "Two and a half years ago, thought we had a significant penalty, a strong penalty. Now, it isn't enough. These individuals can't have a second chance. Just not acceptable," Stoops said. His comments come in the wake of the long-delayed release of a surveillance video from summer of 2014 showing Mixon punching a woman outside a restaurant. OU suspended Mixon for the 2014 season, but he was not booted from the football program or university. "In the end, at the time, we felt it was a significant and strong punishment," Stoops said. "And again, some people that have seen the entire [video] at that time agreed. And others didn't." Source: ESPN.com

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops indicated that redshirt sophomore RB Joe Mixon is undecided regarding the 2017 NFL Draft. While Mixon may not have come to a decision as of yet, Draft Insider's Tony Pauline recently relayed that NFL general managers have been telling those close to Mixon that should he declare, the dynamic 6-foot-1, 226-pounder will not be drafted. And beyond that, Pauline writes that he may not even be signed as an undrafted free agent. The obvious dark cloud here is Mixon's caught-on-video punching of a woman at a restaurant in the summer of 2014. There is no denying Mixon's dynamic athletic talent, but with the NFL becoming increasingly conscious over image and domestic violence -- and with footage of the aforementioned assault being released last week -- Mixon's only real play may be to return to school for one more season to try to shore up his reputation. Source: Sam Gannon on Twitter