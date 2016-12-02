Player Page

Tom Herman | Center

Team: Texas Longhorns
Age / DOB:  (42) / 6/2/1975

Texas HC Tom Herman isn't ready to make a decision on who will start at quarterback for Saturday's game against San Jose State.
"This this will go down to game time how we manage it," Herman said. Sophomore QB Shane Beuchele injured his throwing shoulder in the 51-41 loss to Maryland last week, and he didn't throw the football at practice on Thursday. That could open things up for freshman Sam Mellinger, who reportedly gave Buechele a run for his money this summer. If Buechele can go you should expect to see him under center to start, but they will likely be cautious, and Mellinger should see time even if he doesn't get the start. Sep 7 - 8:59 PM
Source: Texas 247 Sports
