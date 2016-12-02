Tom Herman | Center Team: Texas Longhorns Age / DOB: (42) / 6/2/1975

Texas HC Tom Herman isn't ready to make a decision on who will start at quarterback for Saturday's game against San Jose State. "This this will go down to game time how we manage it," Herman said. Sophomore QB Shane Beuchele injured his throwing shoulder in the 51-41 loss to Maryland last week, and he didn't throw the football at practice on Thursday. That could open things up for freshman Sam Mellinger, who reportedly gave Buechele a run for his money this summer. If Buechele can go you should expect to see him under center to start, but they will likely be cautious, and Mellinger should see time even if he doesn't get the start. Source: Texas 247 Sports

Texas coach Tom Herman said the team is its "own worst enemy" right now. Herman explained with typical coach speak, saying the team has the right attitude and mentality, but allowed mistakes and mental errors at the wrong time lead to a 51-41 loss to Maryland. Herman noted his team actually won third down, converting 9 of 18 attempts compared to Maryland's 3 of 11. Source: ESPN

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell referred to Texas HC Tom Herman's first recruiting class with the Longhorns a "rough" one. "He didn’t get the buzz a lot of people expected with the hire. He missed on [DE] Chaisson and [T] Stephan Zabie. It was a really rough transition year for him," Farrell writes. Despite finishing with Rivals' No. 31 class, the Longhorns still landed the second-best recruiting haul in the Big 12 (Oklahoma landed a top-10 class to serve as top of the pops for the conference). We would like to see what Herman can do with a full cycle at Texas before we cast too many judgments. Source: Rivals