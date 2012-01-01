Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Josh Donaldson (calf) expected to land on DL
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
Cozart runs hitting streak to eight games
Thames connects for second homer against Reds
Braun hits two-run homer in win over Reds
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Treyvon Hester | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 290
Latest News
Recent News
The DL coaches of the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings all attended Toledo DL Treyvon Hester's (shoulder) workout on Thursday.
In addition, the following teams attended the showcase: the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders. Hester scheduled the private workout after missing the pre-Draft process due to December surgery to repair a shoulder labrum. At 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, Hester posted a vertical jump of 31.5 inches that would have ranked No. 2 among DLs at the NFL Combine and a forty clocked between 4.86s-to-4.91s that would have been the fastest of any DL in Indy. Hester will visit the Steelers, according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline, but wasn't able to fulfill the visit requests of the Vikings and Lions due to time constraints. "I view Hester as one of the best nose tackle prospects in this year’s draft and his game reminds me of ten year NFL veteran Ahtyba Rubin," Pauline wrote.
Apr 14 - 1:22 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Toledo DL Treyvon Hester (shoulder) will work out for what is expected to be a large contingent of scouts and position coaches on Thursday.
Immediately after the workout, Hester will fly to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine's medical rechecks. Hester underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in early December, which is why he didn't test at the Combine or audition for scouts prior to now.
Apr 12 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Toledo DL Treyvon Hester (shoulder) will work out for scouts on April 13.
Tip of the hat to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline for passing along this little nugget. Hester underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in early December and as a result, has not been able to take part in the draft process to date. Pauline relayed at the beginning of March that he is acing his recovery and is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab. Barring setback, he should be back to full health before the start of training camps this summer. Pauline stamps him with a fifth-round grade for the draft itself.
Mar 21 - 6:22 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Toledo DL Treyvon Hester is ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Hester, who had his surgery on December 8, missed both the Shrine Game and the Combine with the injury. Per Pauline, Hester now intends to work out for scouts sometime in early April. The analyst added that Hester is expected to be 100-percent by training camp.
Mar 5 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Apr 14 - 1:22 PM
DL Hester (shoulder) will work out for what i
Apr 12 - 3:18 PM
Hester (shoulder) to work out on April 13
Mar 21 - 6:22 PM
DL Hester (labrum) to work out in early April
Mar 5 - 2:07 PM
More Treyvon Hester Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Toledo Rockets Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
Could the Browns possibly take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1? That and more in this week's rundown of the news.
NFL Draft Headlines
