Treyvon Hester | Defensive Tackle Team: Toledo Rockets Age / DOB: (24) / 9/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 290

The DL coaches of the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings all attended Toledo DL Treyvon Hester's (shoulder) workout on Thursday. In addition, the following teams attended the showcase: the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders. Hester scheduled the private workout after missing the pre-Draft process due to December surgery to repair a shoulder labrum. At 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, Hester posted a vertical jump of 31.5 inches that would have ranked No. 2 among DLs at the NFL Combine and a forty clocked between 4.86s-to-4.91s that would have been the fastest of any DL in Indy. Hester will visit the Steelers, according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline, but wasn't able to fulfill the visit requests of the Vikings and Lions due to time constraints. "I view Hester as one of the best nose tackle prospects in this year’s draft and his game reminds me of ten year NFL veteran Ahtyba Rubin," Pauline wrote. Source: Draft Analyst

Toledo DL Treyvon Hester (shoulder) will work out for what is expected to be a large contingent of scouts and position coaches on Thursday. Immediately after the workout, Hester will fly to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine's medical rechecks. Hester underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in early December, which is why he didn't test at the Combine or audition for scouts prior to now. Source: Draft Analyst

Toledo DL Treyvon Hester (shoulder) will work out for scouts on April 13. Tip of the hat to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline for passing along this little nugget. Hester underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in early December and as a result, has not been able to take part in the draft process to date. Pauline relayed at the beginning of March that he is acing his recovery and is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab. Barring setback, he should be back to full health before the start of training camps this summer. Pauline stamps him with a fifth-round grade for the draft itself. Source: Draft Analyst