Treyvon Hester | Defensive Tackle

Team: Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 290

The DL coaches of the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings all attended Toledo DL Treyvon Hester's (shoulder) workout on Thursday.
In addition, the following teams attended the showcase: the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders. Hester scheduled the private workout after missing the pre-Draft process due to December surgery to repair a shoulder labrum. At 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, Hester posted a vertical jump of 31.5 inches that would have ranked No. 2 among DLs at the NFL Combine and a forty clocked between 4.86s-to-4.91s that would have been the fastest of any DL in Indy. Hester will visit the Steelers, according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline, but wasn't able to fulfill the visit requests of the Vikings and Lions due to time constraints. "I view Hester as one of the best nose tackle prospects in this year’s draft and his game reminds me of ten year NFL veteran Ahtyba Rubin," Pauline wrote. Apr 14 - 1:22 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
