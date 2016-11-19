Deondre Francois | Quarterback Team: Florida State Seminoles Age / DOB: (20) / 2/12/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

FSU redshirt sophomore QB Deondre Francois suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Alabama. Francois was beat up throughout Saturday's contest before finally breaking midway through the fourth quarter, when he was taken down on a sack. He stayed down on the field for a short time clutching his left knee before walking off with assistance. The redshirt sophomore's toughness is one of his most admirable attributes -- he took a ton of hits last season and just kept ticking. We'll update you on his status as information becomes available. Source: Alec Lewis on Twitter

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso ranks Florida State redshirt sophomore QB Deondre Francois as the No. 94 NFL prospect in the country. "As a redshirt freshman, Francois displayed veteran-type moxie, accuracy, and decision-making," Trapasso wrote. "[Francois] is a calm pocket passer with athleticism who's well on his way to being a super-refined prospect." The analyst believes Francois must cut down on his pocket drifting, but added, to be fair, that FSU's poor offensive line a year ago did Francois no favors. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Francois threw for 3,350 yards and a 20/7 TD/INT ratio while completing nearly 59 percent of his passes at 8.4 yards per attempt last year. Source: CBS Sports

Florida State redshirt freshman QB Deondre Francois completed 18-of-28 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 45-14 win over Syracuse. Syracuse was playing without starting quarterback Eric Dungey again. For his part, Francois connected for completions with six different receivers, with Auden Tate (five catches, 77 yards) posting the best stat line. The Seminoles close out the regular season next Saturday at home against Florida.