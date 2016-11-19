Player Page

Deondre Francois | Quarterback

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/12/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

FSU redshirt sophomore QB Deondre Francois suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Alabama.
Francois was beat up throughout Saturday's contest before finally breaking midway through the fourth quarter, when he was taken down on a sack. He stayed down on the field for a short time clutching his left knee before walking off with assistance. The redshirt sophomore's toughness is one of his most admirable attributes -- he took a ton of hits last season and just kept ticking. We'll update you on his status as information becomes available. Sep 2 - 11:27 PM
Source: Alec Lewis on Twitter
