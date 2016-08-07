Stephen Davis | Linebacker

Davis must sit out this coming season due to NCAA transfer rules. Not only that, but he must walk-on in 2017-18 because Auburn blocked him from being on scholarship this year at an SEC school or Clemson. Davis, the son of former Auburn star Stephen Davis, narrowly chose the Tigers over the Gamecocks coming out of high school. While on Auburn's staff in 2015, South Carolina HC Will Muschamp and DC Travaris Robinson recruited Davis to the Tigers. Davis missed the 2016 season due to a knee injury.

Auburn freshman RB/LB Stephen Davis will miss the 2016 season with a knee injury.

According to HC Gus Malzahn, Davis' knee injury is one he suffered during his senior year of high school, when he reportedly underwent surgery to repair tears in both his ACL and MCL. The rehab process will continue for the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder, who has potential on both offense and defense when healthy. The Tigers were giving him a shot at running back as they opened August camp. With Davis down for the count and Jovon Robinson out on dismissal, the Auburn fleet is incredibly thin behind expected starter Kerryon Johnson. Freshman Kam Martin -- who joined the Tigers after initially signing with Baylor -- could see a larger opportunity this coming season than otherwise would have been afforded to him just a few weeks ago.