Stephen Davis | Linebacker

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 212

Davis must sit out this coming season due to NCAA transfer rules. Not only that, but he must walk-on in 2017-18 because Auburn blocked him from being on scholarship this year at an SEC school or Clemson. Davis, the son of former Auburn star Stephen Davis, narrowly chose the Tigers over the Gamecocks coming out of high school. While on Auburn's staff in 2015, South Carolina HC Will Muschamp and DC Travaris Robinson recruited Davis to the Tigers. Davis missed the 2016 season due to a knee injury. May 31 - 5:56 PM
