Mark Richt | Center
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 2/18/1960
Latest News
Recent News
Saturday's game between Miami and Arkansas State has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled this season.
Miami won last weekend's game against Bethune Cookman, meanwhile, Arkansas State lost by seven points to Nebraska. Miami was planning on traveling to the Red Wolves for this contest.
Sep 6 - 10:32 AM
Source:
Tim Reynolds on Twitter
Miami and Temple will take part in a home-and-home series against Temple in 2020 and 2023.
Miami host the Owls on September 5, 2020, with Temple returning the favor on September 23, 2023. In the all-time series, the Hurricanes hold a shining 13-1 record.
Aug 3 - 8:08 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Miami and Texas A&M will take part in a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023.
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson jumped on this news back in mid-November, with its official confirmation coming on Tuesday. Texas A&M will have the honors of hosting the first showdown, on September 17, 2022. Miami will then return the favor on September 9, 2023. The two teams have played just three games against each other, so both will enter with relatively clean head-to-head slates.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Source:
Brent Zwerneman on Twitter
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports that Miami and Texas A&M are finalizing plans for a home-and-home series.
The specific dates, here, aren't yet known, but Jackson passes along that the home-and-home will occur during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. There isn't much history here, as the Aggies and Hurricanes have played just three games against each other. The last came in 2008, a victory by the Aggies.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Miami vs. Arkansas State game cancelled
Sep 6 - 10:32 AM
Miami and Temple schedule home-and-home
Aug 3 - 8:08 PM
Miami, Texas A&M agree to home-and-home
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Miami, Texas A&M planning home-and-home
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 03:02:00 PM
More Mark Richt Player News
