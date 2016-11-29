Mark Richt | Center Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Age / DOB: (57) / 2/18/1960

Saturday's game between Miami and Arkansas State has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled this season. Miami won last weekend's game against Bethune Cookman, meanwhile, Arkansas State lost by seven points to Nebraska. Miami was planning on traveling to the Red Wolves for this contest. Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter

Miami and Temple will take part in a home-and-home series against Temple in 2020 and 2023. Miami host the Owls on September 5, 2020, with Temple returning the favor on September 23, 2023. In the all-time series, the Hurricanes hold a shining 13-1 record. Source: College Football Talk

Miami and Texas A&M will take part in a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson jumped on this news back in mid-November, with its official confirmation coming on Tuesday. Texas A&M will have the honors of hosting the first showdown, on September 17, 2022. Miami will then return the favor on September 9, 2023. The two teams have played just three games against each other, so both will enter with relatively clean head-to-head slates. Source: Brent Zwerneman on Twitter