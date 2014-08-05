Player Page

Teddy Veal | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Louisiana Tech redshirt junior WR Teddy Veal had 10 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-16 loss to South Carolina.
Now that's more like it. Veal had only three catches apiece in the first two games, but he's exploded for a 19-188-1 line over the past two games. We called for Veal to break out over the summer, and you should expect him to keep trending upward as the season moves forward. The Tulane transfer has recaptured the chemistry he had with QB J'Mar Smith in the spring. Sep 23 - 6:44 PM
