Teddy Veal | Wide Receiver Team: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Age / DOB: (21) / 5/6/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Latest News Recent News

Louisiana Tech redshirt junior WR Teddy Veal had 10 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-16 loss to South Carolina. Now that's more like it. Veal had only three catches apiece in the first two games, but he's exploded for a 19-188-1 line over the past two games. We called for Veal to break out over the summer, and you should expect him to keep trending upward as the season moves forward. The Tulane transfer has recaptured the chemistry he had with QB J'Mar Smith in the spring.

Louisiana Tech redshirt junior WR Teddy Veal had nine catches for 78 yards against Western Kentucky on Saturday. A popular summer breakout candidate, Veal had a quiet first two games (three catches apiece) with his new team. He was heavily targeted against WKU, however, perhaps a harbinger of things to come. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver led Tulane with 48 catches for 644 yards and five touchdowns in 2015. He transferred over after that campaign.

Louisiana Tech redshirt junior WR Teddy Veal is eligible this year after sitting out 2016 to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver led Tulane with 48 catches for 644 yards and five touchdowns in 2015. He transferred over to Tech prior to last season, probably because Tulane had hired Willie Fritz, who runs the triple-option, as coach. Tech lost leading receiver Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson over the winter and didn't sign a true wide receiver in the 2016 class. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom expects Veal to break out as a star this fall and ranks him as a top-15 fantasy receiver. Source: Shreveport Times