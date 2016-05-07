Ezekiel Elliott | Running Back Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Age / DOB: (21) / 7/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225

The Dallas Cowboys submitted a bid to host the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has offered the NFL use of both AT&T Stadium and The Star, the club's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, about 40 miles away from Arlington. "They know how we can configure for X-amount of people," Jones said. "Then they'll come back to us with what they want which night. We don't know exactly what they'll want to do. We're waiting to hear on that." This year, the draft was held in Philadelphia after two years in Chicago. Source: NFL.com

Bovada set Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott's Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at 5-to-2. Elliott -- viewed by many as the most complete, NFL-ready offensive prospect in the 2016 class -- is not the favorite for the award at that juncture. The Cowboy running back plays second fiddle to Rams QB Jared Goff, who holds 2-to-1 odds. Rounding out the top three is Titans second-rounder Derrick Henry at 7-to-1. New Browns wideout Corey Coleman follows as the No. 1 wide receiver by the RoY odds, coming in hot at 15-to-2. Source: CBS Sports

Rotoworld's Evan Silva graded the Cowboys' draft class a C-. "I'm not in the camp that is devoutly anti-first-round running back, but I'm also not sold [Ezekiel] Elliott represented Dallas' best-possible use of the No. 4 pick," Silva wrote. "I think Jalen Ramsey and DeForest Buckner would have improved the Cowboys' outlook more than Zeke, both in the short and long term." The analyst pointed out that Dallas did not need to take such drastic measures after having finished No. 5 in Football Outsiders' rushing efficiency (4.63 YPC) and top-ten in running-game DVOA. Silva also questioned the logic of taking Jaylon Smith in Rd. 2 over prospects like Mackensie Alexander, Myles Jack, Noah Spence, Reggie Ragland, and Kamalei Correa. Why, he wondered, would you opt for Elliott and Smith over, say, Ramsey and Derrick Henry? Source: Rotoworld