Adam Breneman | Tight End Team: Massachusetts Minutemen Age / DOB: (22) / 3/31/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 243

UMass redshirt senior TE Adam Breneman caught nine passes for 179 yards in Saturday's 38-35 loss to Hawaii. Monster game from Breneman. Those 179 yards receiving were more than he recorded in any one game last season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder was all over the field, especially in the first half, and averaged 19.9 yards per catch with a long of 41 yards. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top returning tight end in the country heading into the 2017 season. He went off for a 70-808-8 receiving line during the past campaign.

UMass' Adam Breneman is the top returning TE in college football, according to PFF. It has been a long road for Breneman, as he began is college career with the Nittany Lions in 2013 and did not see the field until 2016 once transferring to UMass. He caught 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Last April's draft was widely viewed as one of the best tight end drafts of all time, so the pool might be a bit shallow entering 2017. Source: PFF College on Twitter

UMass redshirt senior TE Adam Breneman will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Breneman began his collegiate career with Penn State in 2013 before transferring over to UMass prior to the start of the 2016 season. And what a season it turned out to be for the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder. He wrapped the campaign having caught 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. All of those numbers marked career bests for Breneman. Source: Adam Breneman on Twitter