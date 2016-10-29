Player Page

Adam Breneman | Tight End

Team: Massachusetts Minutemen
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 243

UMass redshirt senior TE Adam Breneman caught nine passes for 179 yards in Saturday's 38-35 loss to Hawaii.
Monster game from Breneman. Those 179 yards receiving were more than he recorded in any one game last season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder was all over the field, especially in the first half, and averaged 19.9 yards per catch with a long of 41 yards. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top returning tight end in the country heading into the 2017 season. He went off for a 70-808-8 receiving line during the past campaign. Aug 26 - 9:54 PM
