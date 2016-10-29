Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Adam Breneman | Tight End
Team:
Massachusetts Minutemen
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/31/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 243
Latest News
Recent News
UMass redshirt senior TE Adam Breneman caught nine passes for 179 yards in Saturday's 38-35 loss to Hawaii.
Monster game from Breneman. Those 179 yards receiving were more than he recorded in any one game last season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder was all over the field, especially in the first half, and averaged 19.9 yards per catch with a long of 41 yards. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top returning tight end in the country heading into the 2017 season. He went off for a 70-808-8 receiving line during the past campaign.
Aug 26 - 9:54 PM
UMass' Adam Breneman is the top returning TE in college football, according to PFF.
It has been a long road for Breneman, as he began is college career with the Nittany Lions in 2013 and did not see the field until 2016 once transferring to UMass. He caught 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Last April's draft was widely viewed as one of the best tight end drafts of all time, so the pool might be a bit shallow entering 2017.
Jul 10 - 10:34 AM
Source:
PFF College on Twitter
UMass redshirt senior TE Adam Breneman will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Breneman began his collegiate career with Penn State in 2013 before transferring over to UMass prior to the start of the 2016 season. And what a season it turned out to be for the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder. He wrapped the campaign having caught 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. All of those numbers marked career bests for Breneman.
Jan 13 - 5:51 PM
Source:
Adam Breneman on Twitter
UMass senior TE Adam Breneman caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 34-10 win over Wagner.
This was Breneman's first 100-yard receiving effort of the 2016 campaign. Even before cracking the century mark on Saturday, he was gearing in that direction. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound senior entered this weekend's match-up having caught a combined 16 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his previous two games.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 09:57:00 PM
Adam Breneman crushes Warriors with 179 yards
Aug 26 - 9:54 PM
Breneman graded as top returning CFB TE
Jul 10 - 10:34 AM
UMass TE Adam Breneman returning for '17
Jan 13 - 5:51 PM
Adam Breneman blows up for 8-138-2 line
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 09:57:00 PM
More Adam Breneman Player News
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Baker Mayfield and the Sooners will try to fend off Oklahoma State for Big 12 supremacy as Rotoworld's season-preview series continues.
