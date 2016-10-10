Jim McElwain | Center Team: Florida Gators Age / DOB: (55) / 3/1/1962

Latest News Recent News

Florida coach Jim McElwain denied that he was the naked man humping a shark on a boat in a photo circulating online. Deadspin published a story over the weekend revolving around a tweet that featured a naked McElwain-lookalike humping a dead shark on a boat. An agitated McElwain denied that the man was him at a Gator Club meeting on Tuesday. "Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me," he said. "In the world that we live, what is a story. I just know this: it isn’t me." Source: Deadspin

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell pointed to Florida as having one of the more disappointing 2017 recruiting classes. Still three weeks for the Gators to bring a little more bite, but they currently rank 18th in the country by Rivals standards. That lags behind in-state recruiting foes Miami (13) and Florida State (6). Should matters remain static, the 2017 stable would represent a slight step down from the No. 14 2016 class Jim McElwain brought to the table. While Florida does hold commitments from nine four-star recruits, there are no current five-stars on their ledger and they have just 15 pledges total. One name that could help salvage this class -- Aubrey Solomon. The five-star defensive tackle will visit Florida before National Signing Day. Source: Rivals

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the game between LSU and Florida "needs to be played." Sankey appeared on CBS during the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game and made it known he wants the game to be played. It was the only game in the state of Florida that was postponed last weekend, with fans from both sides blaming the other. The schools do not share a common "open" date, so some negotiating will have to take place. Source: Josh Norris on Twitter