Jim McElwain | Center

Team: Florida Gators
Age / DOB:  (55) / 3/1/1962

Florida coach Jim McElwain denied that he was the naked man humping a shark on a boat in a photo circulating online.
Deadspin published a story over the weekend revolving around a tweet that featured a naked McElwain-lookalike humping a dead shark on a boat. An agitated McElwain denied that the man was him at a Gator Club meeting on Tuesday. "Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me," he said. "In the world that we live, what is a story. I just know this: it isn’t me." May 10 - 3:55 PM
Source: Deadspin
