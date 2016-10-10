Welcome,
Jim McElwain | Center
Team:
Florida Gators
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 3/1/1962
Latest News
Recent News
Florida coach Jim McElwain denied that he was the naked man humping a shark on a boat in a photo circulating online.
Deadspin published a story over the weekend revolving around a tweet that featured a naked McElwain-lookalike humping a dead shark on a boat. An agitated McElwain denied that the man was him at a Gator Club meeting on Tuesday. "Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me," he said. "In the world that we live, what is a story. I just know this: it isn’t me."
May 10 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Deadspin
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell pointed to Florida as having one of the more disappointing 2017 recruiting classes.
Still three weeks for the Gators to bring a little more bite, but they currently rank 18th in the country by Rivals standards. That lags behind in-state recruiting foes Miami (13) and Florida State (6). Should matters remain static, the 2017 stable would represent a slight step down from the No. 14 2016 class Jim McElwain brought to the table. While Florida does hold commitments from nine four-star recruits, there are no current five-stars on their ledger and they have just 15 pledges total. One name that could help salvage this class -- Aubrey Solomon. The five-star defensive tackle will visit Florida before National Signing Day.
Jan 13 - 4:28 PM
Source:
Rivals
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the game between LSU and Florida "needs to be played."
Sankey appeared on CBS during the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game and made it known he wants the game to be played. It was the only game in the state of Florida that was postponed last weekend, with fans from both sides blaming the other. The schools do not share a common "open" date, so some negotiating will have to take place.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:42:00 AM
Source:
Josh Norris on Twitter
Saturday's game between LSU and Florida has been canceled, not postponed, according to LSU beat writer Ross Dellenger.
The SEC and Florida said they attempted to reschedule the game, but a common open date could not be found. If we could only focus on football for a moment, the non-competition helps Florida more than LSU, as the Gators sit at 4-1 and are one game behind Tennessee in the SEC East. LSU is not winning the West with Alabama and Texas A&M ahead of them.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Source:
Ross Dellenger on Twitter
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
May 10 - 3:55 PM
Gators not recruiting up to expected standard
Jan 13 - 4:28 PM
Sankey: LSU vs Florida needs to be played
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:42:00 AM
Dellenger: LSU vs UF canceled, not postponed
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 09:03:00 AM
More Jim McElwain Player News
