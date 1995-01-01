John Wolford | Quarterback Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons Age / DOB: (21) / 10/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson announced that senior QB John Wolford (undisclosed) will be able to return for next week's game against Georgia Tech. Fortunately, the Demon Deacons are on bye this week, giving Wolford extra time to heal from his undisclosed injury. "He practiced yesterday and threw the ball," Clawson said. Clawson estimated that Wolford was at about 80-percent health for last Satursday's loss at Clemson. Kendall Hinton started that one. Hinton will return to the bench with Wolford back. Source: Les Johns on Twitter

Wake Forest senior QB John Wolford completed 24-of-34 passes for 271 yards and an interception and ran for 63 yards and a score in a 26-19 loss to FSU on Saturday. Wolford's throwing motion is quite ugly, but he's smart and mobile, and HC Dave Clawson schemes towards his strengths and away from his weaknesses. This was the first time all season that Wolford has thrown for more than 250 yards. It's also the first time this year that he's thrown an interception.

Wake FOrest senior QB John Wolford completed 14-of-27 passes for 176 yards and two scores and ran for 77 yards in a 20-19 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday. Wolford (6'1/200) has struggled with accuracy in his last two games (26-of-49), but he's been able to make plays with his feet and just enough plays with his arm for Wake Forest to stay undefeated. His first touchdown pass was a nine-yard pass to Greg Dortch to give the Deacons a 10-9 lead in the middle of the third quarter, and he found Cam Serigne a few minutes later to make it 17-16 Wake Forest with three minutes left in the quarter. Wolford and Wake Forest get their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to Florida State next Saturday.