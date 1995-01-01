Player Page

John Wolford | Quarterback

Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205

Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson announced that senior QB John Wolford (undisclosed) will be able to return for next week's game against Georgia Tech.
Fortunately, the Demon Deacons are on bye this week, giving Wolford extra time to heal from his undisclosed injury. "He practiced yesterday and threw the ball," Clawson said. Clawson estimated that Wolford was at about 80-percent health for last Satursday's loss at Clemson. Kendall Hinton started that one. Hinton will return to the bench with Wolford back. Oct 11 - 5:00 PM
Source: Les Johns on Twitter
