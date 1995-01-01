Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
John Wolford | Quarterback
Team:
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/16/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson announced that senior QB John Wolford (undisclosed) will be able to return for next week's game against Georgia Tech.
Fortunately, the Demon Deacons are on bye this week, giving Wolford extra time to heal from his undisclosed injury. "He practiced yesterday and threw the ball," Clawson said. Clawson estimated that Wolford was at about 80-percent health for last Satursday's loss at Clemson. Kendall Hinton started that one. Hinton will return to the bench with Wolford back.
Oct 11 - 5:00 PM
Source:
Les Johns on Twitter
Wake Forest senior QB John Wolford completed 24-of-34 passes for 271 yards and an interception and ran for 63 yards and a score in a 26-19 loss to FSU on Saturday.
Wolford's throwing motion is quite ugly, but he's smart and mobile, and HC Dave Clawson schemes towards his strengths and away from his weaknesses. This was the first time all season that Wolford has thrown for more than 250 yards. It's also the first time this year that he's thrown an interception.
Sep 30 - 7:34 PM
Wake FOrest senior QB John Wolford completed 14-of-27 passes for 176 yards and two scores and ran for 77 yards in a 20-19 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday.
Wolford (6'1/200) has struggled with accuracy in his last two games (26-of-49), but he's been able to make plays with his feet and just enough plays with his arm for Wake Forest to stay undefeated. His first touchdown pass was a nine-yard pass to Greg Dortch to give the Deacons a 10-9 lead in the middle of the third quarter, and he found Cam Serigne a few minutes later to make it 17-16 Wake Forest with three minutes left in the quarter. Wolford and Wake Forest get their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to Florida State next Saturday.
Sep 23 - 7:06 PM
Wake Forest senior QB John Wolford completed 12-of-22 passes for 242 yards and two scores and ran for 53 yards and a score in a 46-10 drubbing of Utah State on Saturday.
Wake Forest could have won this game by just running the football, but they did damage in the air, too, thanks in large part to Wolford. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal-caller had a pair of 40-plus yard touchdowns in the first quarter, a 43-yarder to Greg Dortch and a 45-yarder to Cam Serigne. His touchdown run came with 9:09 left in the fourth from 18 yards to make it 43-7 Wake Forest. It's early, but Wolford looks like one of the most improved players in the ACC, if not the nation.
Sep 16 - 6:28 PM
QB Wolford to return for Georgia Tech game
Oct 11 - 5:00 PM
WF QB Wolford struggles in loss to FSU
Sep 30 - 7:34 PM
Wolford does enough for Wake Forest to win
Sep 23 - 7:06 PM
Wolford throws for two scores in win
Sep 16 - 6:28 PM
