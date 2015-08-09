Player Page

Detric Bing-Dukes | Fullback

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 230

Latest News

Recent News

Ole Miss redshirt junior Detric Bing-Dukes was arrested Tuesday night on one count of shoplifting.
Cornerback Ken Webster, a fellow projected starter, was also arrested for his involvement in the incident. No additional details have been provided. "We are gathering facts on the matter," interim head coach Matt Luke said. Bing-Dukes began his career at Georgia. He dropped to the JUCO level before transferring to Ole Miss in 2015. Aug 2 - 1:35 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Detric Bing-Dukes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 