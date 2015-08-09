Detric Bing-Dukes | Fullback Team: Mississippi Rebels Age / DOB: (21) / 3/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 230

Ole Miss redshirt junior Detric Bing-Dukes was arrested Tuesday night on one count of shoplifting. Cornerback Ken Webster, a fellow projected starter, was also arrested for his involvement in the incident. No additional details have been provided. "We are gathering facts on the matter," interim head coach Matt Luke said. Bing-Dukes began his career at Georgia. He dropped to the JUCO level before transferring to Ole Miss in 2015. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

ESPN's Edward Aschoff reports that the ILB starting position is Ole Miss redshirt junior Detric Bing-Dukes' to lose with Rommel Mageo gone. "His coaches praised him [this spring] for his improvement, and the redshirt junior has gotten much more comfortable in Wesley McGriff's new defensive scheme, which will allow him to play more in the box instead of having to cover as much as he did last year," Aschoff wrote. "Bing-Dukes showed better footwork, attacked his blocks better, and developed into more of a vocal leader this spring." Bing-Dukes began his career at Georgia before transferring to Ole Miss in 2015. Source: ESPN

Georgia redshirt freshman FB/ILB Detric Bing-Dukes will transfer. A four-star 2014 linebacking recruit, Bing-Dukes got some action at fullback in practice last year to increase his odds of cracking the depth chart. Unfortunately, at either position, it didn't look to be in the immediate offing. "I love Georgia and appreciate the opportunity I had to be a Bulldog," said Bing-Dukes in a statement. "However, I think my opportunities to play and contribute more will be better at another school." He'll attract plenty of interest on the transfer market. "Detric has been an outstanding Bulldog and I understand his decision and desire to have a better opportunity," said Richt. "We will do anything we can to assist him in the transition and wish him great success." Source: NBC's College Football Talk